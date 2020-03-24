Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 10:28 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Primordial worm-like creature was forerunner to most animals - including us

A worm-like creature smaller than a grain of rice that burrowed on the sea floor in search of meals like dead organic matter about 555 million years ago may be the evolutionary forerunner of most animals living today - including people. Scientists on Monday announced the discovery in the Australian outback of fossils of this creature, named Ikaria wariootia, that represents one of the most important primordial animals ever found. Gilead's potential coronavirus treatment gets FDA's orphan drug label

Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental drug remdesivir, seen as one of the more promising potential treatments for the coronavirus, on Monday received the orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The announcement comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump called on the FDA to streamline its approval process for treatments such as remdesivir, which is currently being tested in clinical trials, with results expected as early as next month. In battle against coronavirus, Colombia transforms military hospital

Colombia's central military hospital, which for decades was inundated with victims of landmines and other casualties of the country's internal conflict, is being outfitted to battle a new enemy: coronavirus. The hospital's staff parking lot is now home to eight generator-supplied tents, each with 11 beds, meant to house coronavirus patients without respiratory complications in an effort to avoid crowding the existing intensive care unit. Astronauts quarantined ahead of journey to International Space Station

Two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut were spending their final weeks on Earth in quarantine before they are scheduled to blast off on April 9 for the International Space Station for six months as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps Earth. Launching from a pad in Kazakhstan, the Expedition 63 crew will depart Earth without much of the usual fanfare at the Baikonur cosmodrome and ceremonies in Moscow, as the world attempts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease through social distancing and citywide lockdowns. Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges Inc said on Tuesday that it and Osaka University had completed development of a DNA vaccine against the new coronavirus and that it would begin testing it in animals soon. Shares of Anges surged as much as 17% in morning trade in Tokyo, compared with a 5.3% gain in the broader market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Activist rebukes Pakistan for shifting coronavirus positive cases to PoK

Kashmiri political activists have rebuked Pakistan for shifting Coronavirus affected people from the eastern province of Punjab and the rest of the country to Mirpur city in Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK. The activists said that the Pakista...

Philippine economy could contract in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

Philippines said that its economy could contract for the first time in more than two decades this year due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.The economic planning agency said on Tuesday growth drivers like consumption, tourism an...

Is Sacred Games Season 3 confirmed? No. of episodes & what more we know

Is there any probability for Sacred Games Season 3 Season 2 ended with an astounding peak and the avid viewers are ardently waiting to know the fallout of Sartaj Singhs played by Saif Ali Khan defusing of the atomic bomb.The release date fo...

Trump says unproven coronavirus drugs could be 'gift from God'

US President Donald Trump on Monday said antimalarial drugs that are under investigation to treat the new coronavirus could be a gift from God despite scientists warning against the dangers of overhyping unproven medicines. Trump announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020