Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virtus.pro remain unbeaten at ESL One L.A. Europe

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 02:10 IST
Virtus.pro remain unbeaten at ESL One L.A. Europe

Virtus.pro swept OG on Sunday in a clash of the top teams in Group A at the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Virtus.pro (5-0) are the group's only unbeaten team after defeating OG (3-2) in 27 and 40 minutes.

In other A matches Sunday, Gambit Esports (2-3) swept B8 (1-4) in 49 and 27 minutes, Team Nigma (3-2) swept HellRaisers (2-3) in 32 and 28 minutes, and Vikin.gg (3-2) rallied for a 2-1 win over Cyber Legacy (1-4). Cyber Legacy won the opener in 42 minutes before Vikin.gg evened the match with a 56-minute battle. Vikin.gg won the decider in just under 31 minutes.

The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments. The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket.

Each group will be in action every other day through April 16, with Group B playing its fifth round on Monday: --Team Liquid vs. Chicken Fighters

--Team Secret vs. Team Spirit --Alliance vs. Natus Vincere

--Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Team Unique ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Sunday (map record in parentheses):

Group A 1. Virtus.pro: 5-0 (10-2)

2. OG: 3-2 (7-5) 3. Team Nigma: 3-2 (6-5)

4. Vikin.gg: 3-2 (6-6) 5. Gambit Esports: 2-3 (6-6)

6. HellRaisers: 2-3 (6-7) T7. Cyber Legacy: 1-4 (4-9)

T7. B8: 1-4 (4-9) Group B

1. Team Secret: 4-0 (8-1) 2. Team Spirit: 3-1 (7-5)

T3. Alliance: 2-2 (6-6) T3. Chicken Fighters: 2-2 (6-6)

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 2-2 (5-6) T5. Natus Vincere: 2-2 (5-6)

7. Team Unique: 1-3 (5-7) 8. Team Liquid: 0-4 (3-8)

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador president slashes cabinet members' salaries in pandemic response

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno and his cabinet members took 50 pay cuts among measures he announced on Friday to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic that has dealt a heavy blow to the Andean nations economy. The pandemic in recent weeks has ove...

Canada welcomes oil cut deal, says it is committed to achieving price certainty

Canada on Sunday formally welcomed a deal by OPEC and allies to cut oil output by a record amount, saying Ottawa was committed to achieving price certainty and economic stability.This is good. We welcome any news that brings stability to gl...

OPEC+ deal could boost oil prices, but oversupply remains

An oil producer deal to make record output cuts will lend some support this week to oil prices that have lost half their value this year as the coronavirus hammers demand. Total global oil supply cuts could come to 20 million barrels per da...

Former Israeli chief rabbi dies after contracting coronavirus

A former Israeli chief rabbi has died after contracting the coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, in what is the countrys highest-profile death from the pandemic.Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, who served from 1993 to 2003 as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020