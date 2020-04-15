Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hammers boss Moyes fears injury pile-up if Premier League resumes

PTI | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 09:23 IST
Hammers boss Moyes fears injury pile-up if Premier League resumes

West Ham manager David Moyes fears a rash of injuries to players should there be a desperate rush to complete the Premier League season if the coronavirus relents sufficiently to allow the resumption of football. The Premier League has now ditched plans to get back underway at the start of May and a further complication is that a number of players will be out of contract in June.

It has been suggested that clubs may need to play up to three games a week in order to finish this season before the 2020/21 campaign gets going. Moyes would prefer a four-week build-up on the training ground before the current Premier League season resumes, should lockdown restrictions be relaxed and the Hammers boss fears the consequences if, as seems likely, clubs have less preparation time.

"I think that four weeks would be ideal. But I think three weeks will be the maximum we get," Moyes told beIN Sports on Tuesday. "Everybody's now talking about the injuries we're liable to pick up either during the three-week preparation time or during the period where it looks like we'll have to play an awful lot of games in a short period of time." West Ham are only above the relegation zone on goal difference but Moyes, in his second spell in charge of the east London club, was optimistic about their long-term prospects. "I want to build a new, energetic, young team and I think we've just started that," said the 56-year-old Scottish boss.

"With the signings we've brought in January, trying to freshen it up and given us a lot more youthfulness and direction." AFP SSC SSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

China cuts medium-term borrowing costs to record low, steps up pandemic battle

Chinas central bank on Wednesday stepped up policy support for its embattled economy, cutting a key rate to a record-low and reducing the amount banks must hold as reserves by around 28 billion as the coronavirus crisis slammed the brakes o...

Connecting Heartfully in a Time of Social Distancing: A LIFEcast by Daaji

HYDERABAD, India, April 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Todays world seems to be filled with uncertainty, isolation, and panic. It is a critical time for the world to grapple with the pandemic and everyone needs to play a key role in stopping it fr...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies from longstanding health issueNew York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, whose family has overseen one of the most dominant franchises in all of...

HGS Digital Announces Business Continuity Solutions To Help Clients Navigate COVID-19 Crisis

Solutions include HGS DigiBOTS and WorkHome solutions designed to help businesses manage call volume, reduce wait times, and deliver great customer service while supporting employee needs CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Hinduja Globa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020