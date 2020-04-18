Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLS extends hiatus until 'at least June 8'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-04-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:37 IST
MLS extends hiatus until 'at least June 8'

Major League Soccer won't resume before June 8 the league said and is exploring multiple scenarios for completing the 2020 season. The league is also discussing changes to player compensation because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought sports to a standstill worldwide.

"We are seeking to work collaboratively with the MLS Players Association to find a solution that provides a safety net for all players, opportunity to earn full salary in the scenario where all matches are played with fans, and in particular provides protection for the players at the lower end of the salary scale," the league said in a statement on Friday. ESPN reported Friday that the league has suggested most of its players take as much as a 50% pay cut in a shortened season -- depending on how many matches must be cancelled.

Playing games without fans in attendance could also affect the extent of player paycuts, the sports site reported, although to what degree remains unknown. MLS has been on hiatus since March 12, and had already acknowledged earlier this week that it's hoped for return in mid-May looked "extremely unlikely." "MLS remains focused on exploring a wide variety of formats for playing the entire 2020 season including pushing back the MLS Cup into December or later," the league said Friday.

"Based on the most recent government guidance, we have extended the moratorium on matches until at least June 8." AFP SSC SSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo's homeless seek Olympic Athletes Village as shelter

A group representing the homeless is asking to use the Athletes Village for next years Tokyo Olympics as a shelter during the coronavirus pandemic. An online petition addressed to Tokyo Olympic organizers and the city government has drawn t...

Winning in 2016 is my favourite IPL memory, says David Warner

Australias opening batsman David Warner has revealed that winning the tournament in 2016 is his favourite Indian Premier League IPL memory. Warner, who was the skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016, led his side to the title win after defe...

Manchester City star Fernandinho names Messi, Ronaldo as toughest opponents

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are the most difficult players Fernandinho, the Manchester City defender says he has ever encountered. The Brazilian has won three Premier League titles since arriving in England and has bee...

NBA, players agree on plan for partial salary withholding

With the NBA on hold, the league and players union said Friday they had agreed on a method for reducing player compensation should game be permanently canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Through this agreement, and in order to provide p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020