Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Athletes banned until 2020 can compete at Olympics: Athletics Integrity head

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics will allow athletes banned until 2020 to qualify for the Games next year as doping bans are based on time periods and not events, Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) head Brett Clothier told Reuters. Last month, the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government agreed to postpone the Tokyo Games, due to start in July, to 2021 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 150,000 people worldwide. Manfred meets with managers in hourlong chat session

Commissioner Rob Manfred assembled Major League Baseball managers for one hour Friday in a virtual session meant to answer questions teams have in a time of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Athletic, which first reported the meeting took place, cited three managers who participated but said nothing substantive took place on the call. With tires and rice bags, Cuba's athletes invent home workouts

A triathlete swims in a tiny above-ground pool on her rooftop, her waist attached to the wall with resistance bands, while a baseball player bats into a car tire and a boxer throws his punches into a bag of rice hanging from a mango tree. In cash-strapped Cuba, famed for its resourcefulness as well as its sporting prowess, professional athletes are inventing ways to work out and practice despite the closure of common training grounds due to the coronavirus pandemic. Silver: NBA has no timetable to restart

The NBA isn't close to making any decisions on a potential restart, and it isn't setting any deadlines, commissioner Adam Silver said Friday. The league has been shut down since Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11. NFL: Teams can pause draft clock during technical issues

NFL executives could look like part of a fantasy football league next week when the 2020 NFL Draft goes virtual. A mock draft is scheduled for Monday to test the technology and communications protocols and processes set forth by the NFL in holding the draft in a virtual environment. Djokovic shares Olympic regrets with Murray in live chat

Live tennis action is a fading memory during the coronavirus shutdown but 20,000 fans tuned in to watch old rivals Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray chew the fat on Instagram on Friday. Sitting on their sofas at home, the duo spent an entertaining hour reminiscing about some of the classics in their 36-match series, painful losses and even came up with the perfect tennis player. Broncos' Miller on testing positive: 'I was shocked'

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller admitted he was stunned to learn that he tested positive for the coronavirus, especially since he maintains he was strict in his adherence to social distancing. "I was shocked," Miller said Friday morning on NBC's "Today" show. "I've been here in Denver for about four weeks now. I've probably left the house four times. With all those four times, I never got out of the car." Hopkins, Johnson pleased with Cards-Texans trade

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was prepared for the Houston Texans to trade him. He's happy he wound up with the Arizona Cardinals. "I was very excited, actually, about it because what Arizona has been building, having a young quarterback, a young team and also having veterans," Hopkins told the media in a conference call on Friday, his first comments since the trade a month ago. Ionescu picks up WNBA torch as she steps into New York spotlight

With expectations higher than the skyscrapers of Manhattan, the WNBA's number-one overall draft pick Sabrina Ionescu is poised to transform the New York Liberty and ready to torch the competition with the national spotlight pointed on her. Already dubbed "Lady Liberty" in the pages of the New York Post, the Big Apple is ready to roll out the red carpet for the University of Oregon guard, who was the first NCAA player to score 2,000 career points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. NBA: Players to receive 25% less pay from May 15

The NBA has reached an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association to withhold 25% of each player's salary from May 15 due to the shutdown of the sport because of the coronavirus pandemic. The deal would provide a gradual reduction in player salaries in case a "force majeure" event, such as the pandemic, wipes out the rest of the regular season.

