National kho-kho team captain struggling for ration, seeks help from Arvind Kejriwal

Indian national kho-kho team skipper Nasreen is facing a financial crisis, struggling even for ration due to the lockdown, and has sought help from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:25 IST
Kho Kho Federation of India logo. Image Credit: ANI

Indian national kho-kho team skipper Nasreen is facing a financial crisis, struggling even for ration due to the lockdown, and has sought help from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Nasreen, led the gold-winning side in the South Asian Games (SAG), is facing difficulties as the pandemic suspended all kinds of activities in the State. Her father Mohammad Gafoor, who used to sell steel utensils on the streets before the lockdown, is now jobless."My father used to sell utensils but due to lockdown, he is not able to go out which resulted in a financial crisis for the family. He is the sole earner in the family. Everything is closed during this lockdown. We are having troubles in getting the ration. The general secretary of the Kho Kho Federation of India Tyagi Sir helped us but our problems are not getting any easier," Nasreen told ANI.

Nasreen is in deep trouble as the sole earner -- her father -- of her family, is unable to sell his utensils due to the complete lockdown. She hopes that the Delhi government will look into the matter and do the needful. "I had high hopes from the Delhi government as I led the national side, but they are not replying to my tweets. Only my father earns in the family. We are having trouble. I request Kejriwal Sir to look into my problems. I am hurt that he has not looked into the matter as of now," said Nasreen. (ANI)

