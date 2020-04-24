Left Menu
Development News Edition

Henriques opens up about depressions, says once considered suicide

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:15 IST
Henriques opens up about depressions, says once considered suicide

Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques has opened up about his battles with depression which once forced him to contemplate suicide during a first-class match. The 33-year-old, who played just 11 ODIs, 11 T20Is and four Tests for Australia, was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2017.

"If you looked up the depression symptoms on Google, I was ticking off almost every single one of them and quite severely," Henriques, who has played for many IPL teams including four-time winners Mumbai Indians, told 'Ordineroli Speaking podcast'. "I remember lying in bed wanting to (self medicate) for a long time and considering all the different types of drugs that would be possible. At this stage, I was like who would I call? I wasn't even thinking of recreational or party drugs.

"I was thinking where do I get these opioids and these things that are going to numb my brain to a point of not thinking where I'm not capable of thought." Henriques recalled how once he had thought of crashing his car while driving home from Bankstown midway through a Shield match against Tasmania. "I remember thinking to myself in the car, I'm doing 110 on the highway thinking if I just turn this car into here, into the pillar or somewhere?," he said.

"I didn't want to create a crash, thinking if I just ran straight into this pole what would happen? What would the consequence of what would happen there? "I can't do that, it's not fair on my brothers, it's not fair on Krista, it's not fair on all these people that are there for me, I can't leave my team with 10 men for the next two days. "I ended up having to pull over because I was crying so heavily and I was shaking. I had to pull over, just took five minutes." Henriques last played international cricket in October, 2017.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19:TN cops awareness skit on 'boys in ambulance' goes viral

A coronavirus awareness skit enacted by police here in which three teenagers on a scooter fun ride end up in an ambulance carrying a COVID-19 patient has attracted eyeballs and gone viral in the social media. The skit, captured on camera an...

New Delhi. Apr 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm LUCKNOW DEL49 UP-VIRUS-CM-REVIEW Labourers stranded in other states due to lockdown will be brought home UP CM Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh government will bring back labourers st...

Tally of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat up by 191 cases to 2,815; toll rises to 127 with 15 more deaths: Health official.

Tally of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat up by 191 cases to 2,815 toll rises to 127 with 15 more deaths Health official....

357 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 11 deaths

357 new coronavirus patients were detected in Mumbai on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 4,589, while the death toll rose to 179 with 11 more deaths. As per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC release, the number of act...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020