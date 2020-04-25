The following are the top stories at 1710 hours: SPO-CRI-TAMPERING-SALIVA Legalising ball tampering: Saliva is must and vaseline is no replacement, feel Nehra, Harbhajan By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Saliva and sweat are components that cannot be entirely done away with, insist a few distinguished India cricketers, as the ICC contemplates legalising ball tampering post COVID-19 by using artificial substances to prevent virus spread. SPO-CRI-IND-AUS-TOUR Australian Govt looking at travel exemptions for Indian cricket team's Test tour: Reports Melbourne, Apr 25 (PTI) The Australian government might make travel exemptions for the Indian team's tour Down Under later this year to save the cricket board from losing a staggering 300 million Australian dollars in the wake of COVID-9 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-YUVRAJ Cricket should resume only when COVID-19 is completely eradicated, feels Yuvraj New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Former India star Yuvraj Singh wants cricket to resume only when the world becomes COVD-19 free as players' health and safety should be paramount for the custodians of the game. SPO-DOPE-KHATUN Middle distance runner Khatun handed 4-year ban for dope flunk, NDTL had failed to detect it New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Middle distance runner Jhuma Khatun has been banned for four years by the Athletics Integrity Unit of the world governing body for testing positive for a banned substance -- steroid -- in a nearly two-year-old doping case which the NDTL had failed to detect.

SPO-CRI-MIR-RETIREMENT Pakistan's former captain Sana Mir announces retirement Karachi, Apr 25 (PTI) Pakistan women's cricket team's former captain Sana Mir on Saturday announced her decision to retire from international cricket, bringing down curtains on a 15-year-long successful career. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-KAPIL Cricket can take a backseat, start schools and colleges first: Kapil on Indo-Pak match New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Reopening of schools and colleges once COVID-19 pandemic is under control is more important for the younger generation than resumption of sport which can take a back-seat for the time being, feels Kapil Dev.

SPO-ARCHERY-LIMBA AAI facilitating with Sports Ministry for ailing Limba Ram's treatment Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) The Archery Association of India (AAI) on Saturday said it is in touch with the Sports Ministry to facilitate the treatment of ailing three-time Olympian Limba Ram, who is suffering from a neuro-degenerative condition. SPO-CRI-SAHA-BURGLARY Burglary attempt in Saha's ancestral home in Siliguri Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) Indian Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday said his locked ancestral house in Siliguri was the target of a burglary attempt on Friday.

SPO-CRI-LEE Kohli can knock it off in 7-8 years: Lee on Tendulkar's 100 tons record Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee on Saturday backed Indian captain Virat Kohli to surpass batting great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries, provided he keeps firing for another seven-eight years. SPO-CRI-RAHUL World Cup semifinal loss to NZ still haunt us: Rahul Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Star India batsman KL Rahul said the heartbreaking World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, especially after a near-perfect show in the group stages, continues to haunt him and his teammates. SPO-HOCK-WOM-NAVJOT Last year's performances have kept us motivated, women's hockey forward Navjot Kaur Bengaluru, Apr 25 (PTI) The string of good outings by the Indian women's hockey team last year has helped keep the entire group motivated as they continue working hard despite COVID-19 lockdown, feels forward Navjot Kaur.