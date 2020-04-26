Left Menu
Chicago Bears 2020 NFL Draft review

Updated: 26-04-2020 06:21 IST
Chicago Bears 2 (43). Cole Kmet, TE

6-6, 262, Notre Dame 2 (50). Jaylon Johnson, CB

6-0, 193, Utah 5 (155). Trevis Gipson, OLB/DE

6-3, 261, Tulsa 5 (163). Kindle Vildor, CB

5-10, 191, Georgia Southern 5 (173). Darnell Mooney, WR

5-10, 176, Tulane 7 (226). Arlington Hambright, G

6-5, 300, Colorado 7 (227). Lachavious Simmons, G

6-5, 315, Tennessee State Grade: D+

The Bears found some value -- especially with Johnson in Round 2 -- but there are plenty of question marks. The first two picks felt redundant with the signings of Jimmy Graham and Artie Burns, and GM Ryan Pace continued to shop at small schools, despite shaky results of late. He also did little to address the offensive line, which took a major step back in 2019, and gave the Vikings a 2021 fourth-round pick to get Gipson. Best pick

Nobody would have objected if Johnson had gone in the first round, but concerns about a shoulder injury might have caused him to slide. The Bears gladly scooped him up, giving them a physical, competitive cornerback with terrific instincts and ball skills. Upside pick

While not explosive, Kmet has a prototypical frame for a tight end, with enough mass to be a quality blocker and enough athleticism to threaten as a receiver. He's not polished enough in either area yet, but the potential is there to become a top two-way tight end. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media

