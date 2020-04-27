Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester City's Fernandinho missing football after returning to Brazil

Manchester City's midfielder Fernandinho said that he is missing football as the Premier League season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 27-04-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 08:34 IST
Manchester City's Fernandinho missing football after returning to Brazil
Brazil and Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho (Photo/Fernandinho Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City's midfielder Fernandinho said that he is missing football as the Premier League season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League's season was suspended last month. After that, Fernandinho, returned home to Brazil to spend some time with his family.

"I am very much missing football. Not just the football, but my relationships with my team-mates, with the staff and all the people at the club," the official website of Manchester City quoted Fernandinho as saying. "I miss arriving at the club in the morning, having a chat with everyone in the kitchen. This is a tough time for everybody, and I am feeling it right now because I am really missing everyone," he added.

Before the suspension of the Premier League, Manchester City was placed in the second place in the standings, behind Liverpool. Fernandinho said that he is in constant touch with his team-mates, but went on to add that he is missing the training sessions at the club.

"I miss the training sessions, the relationships with team-mates and staff, the time before training you are talking with the physios, sometimes the kitchen after breakfast, and even on the pitch before training starts. Everything," Fernandinho said. "We live in different ways so now we are just isolated far from everyone. You make some phone and video calls, but it is not the same. It is hard, to be honest," he added.

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per CNN, Covid-19 has infected more than 2.9 million people and killed at least 206,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kanpur police urge people to not fly kites amid lockdown

Invoking the popularity of Bollywood song didi tera dewar deewana from the 90s classic movie Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, police personnel in Kanpur on Sunday urged people not fly kites amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Playing their special version of th...

NFL's virtual draft sets viewer records

The National Football Leagues first ever virtual draft was the most-watched ever with 55 million North American viewers tuning in during the three-day spectacle. The 2020 entry draft set viewer attendance records amid the coronavirus pandem...

Some 100 people arrested a day in London for domestic violence during coronavirus lockdown

In the six weeks up to April 19, officers across London had made 4,093 arrests for domestic abuse offences -- nearly 100 a day on average -- and domestic abuse calls have risen by around a third in the last six weeks, Xinhua news agency rep...

COVID-19 free UK PM Johnson returns to Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street, a month after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, to take charge of the UKs response to the pandemic outbreak in the country that has claimed the lives of over 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020