Manchester City's Fernandinho missing football after returning to Brazil

Manchester City's midfielder Fernandinho said that he is missing football as the Premier League season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League's season was suspended last month. After that, Fernandinho, returned home to Brazil to spend some time with his family.

"I am very much missing football. Not just the football, but my relationships with my team-mates, with the staff and all the people at the club," the official website of Manchester City quoted Fernandinho as saying. "I miss arriving at the club in the morning, having a chat with everyone in the kitchen. This is a tough time for everybody, and I am feeling it right now because I am really missing everyone," he added.

Before the suspension of the Premier League, Manchester City was placed in the second place in the standings, behind Liverpool. Fernandinho said that he is in constant touch with his team-mates, but went on to add that he is missing the training sessions at the club.

"I miss the training sessions, the relationships with team-mates and staff, the time before training you are talking with the physios, sometimes the kitchen after breakfast, and even on the pitch before training starts. Everything," Fernandinho said. "We live in different ways so now we are just isolated far from everyone. You make some phone and video calls, but it is not the same. It is hard, to be honest," he added.

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per CNN, Covid-19 has infected more than 2.9 million people and killed at least 206,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)