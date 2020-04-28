VP.Prodigy gets win in Pushka League opener

After waiting four days to play their first match of the tournament, VP.Prodigy wasted little time in getting their first win Monday at the WePlay! Pushka League Season 1: Division 1 online tournament. Playing in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) division, VP.Prodigy handed Team Spirit their first loss of the tournament with 41- and 17-minute wins to pick up the sweep and join HellRaisers and Virtus.pro as the only unbeatens remaining in the CIS standings.

The 14-team, $250,000 Dota 2 event features seven from the CIS and seven from Europe. Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin May 7.

In the European division on Monday, Team Nigma opened the day with a 2-1 win over OG.Seed, winning in 26 minutes to open the match then winning the deciding map in 31 minutes after OG.Seed took the second map in 34 minutes. The loss dropped OG.Seed to 0-3. After VP.Prodigy got its win, Natus Vincere dropped FlyToMoon to 0-3 in the CIS standings. FTM won the first map in 22 minutes, but Natus Vincere took the next two in 41 and 34 minutes.

Following group play, all playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000. Tuesday's WePlay! Pushka League schedule:

Europe --Team Nigma vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

--OG vs. Alliance CIS

--Natus Vincere vs. Team Spirit WePlay! Pushka League standings through Monday:

Europe T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-0

T1. Team Secret, 2-0 T3. Alliance, 1-1

T3. Team Nigma, 1-1 5. Team Liquid, 1-2

6. OG, 0-0 7. OG.Seed, 0-3

CIS 1. HellRaisers, 2-0

2. Natus Vincere, 2-1 T3. Virtus.pro, 1-0

T3. VP.Prodigy, 1-0 5. Team Spirit, 1-1

6. B8, 0-2 7. FlyToMoon, 0-3

--Field Level Media