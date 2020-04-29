Left Menu
Development News Edition

Local sport easier to restart after virus, says health adviser

PTI | London | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:20 IST
Local sport easier to restart after virus, says health adviser

Community sport could return first when coronavirus restrictions are eased despite the focus on top-level action, according to a public health adviser to the World Health Organization. Sport across the globe is at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic but sporting bodies are in talks with authorities over a potential resumption of competition.

The Premier League is hoping to resume its season on June 8 as part of a plan labelled "Project Restart" while sports ministers in Germany have said the Bundesliga could return from the middle of next month. But Brian McCloskey, former public health director for the 2012 London Olympics, said the logistics of sport at a much lower level make it more feasible as restrictions are slowly lifted.

"The bigger the match, the bigger the competition, the more complicated those mitigating actions will have to be, and therefore the less likely it is that they can be done safely," McCloskey told BBC Sport. "So an event that involves lots of travel across the country or between countries, much more complicated to see how that happens. A local event, community football, community running, much easier to see how that happens. Bigger events will be a challenge this summer." FIFA's medical chief Michel D'Hooghe told the BBC he was sceptical about restarting league football during the coronavirus pandemic, warning it could have "life and death" consequences.

McCloskey said the plan to restart the Premier League was possible but warned it was more difficult to reduce risk in contact sports. He said although playing football behind closed doors would remove the risk of crowds transmitting the virus, there remained a risk regarding public perception.

"There is a slight risk, I suppose, from the Premier League's point of view that it sort of implies that getting the money in is more important than the fans, so we have to manage that aspect of public perception as well," he said..

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB President, Nepal Finance Minister discuss support to fight COVID-19

Asian Development Bank ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and Nepal Finance Minister and ADB Governor Yuba Raj Khatiwada today discussed ADBs support to Nepal in its fight against the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic.Mr Asakawa comm...

Japan firms back same-sex partnership certificate campaign in gay rights push

A Japanese charity has won the backing of businesses from banks to insurers for a new scheme offering digital partnership certificates that allow same-sex couples to tap into the same staff benefits as heterosexual ones.The Famiee Project s...

EU opens new legal case against Poland over muzzling judges

The European Unions executive on Wednesday started a new legal case against the nationalist Polish government for muzzling judges in the blocs largest ex-communist country. The EU has long accused the ruling Law and Justice PiS party of und...

Moily condoles former MLA's death

Mangaluru, Apr 29 PTI Senior Congress leader andformer Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily on Wednesdaycondoled the death of veteran party leader and formerKundapur MLA Winnifred FernandesIn a condolence message, Moly said in her demi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020