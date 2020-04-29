Left Menu
Development News Edition

BWF reschedules Thomas and Uber Cup Finals to October due to coronavirus pandemic

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday announced the postponement of the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:24 IST
BWF reschedules Thomas and Uber Cup Finals to October due to coronavirus pandemic
BWF logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday announced the postponement of the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 until October due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will now be played from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark.

"Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Denmark can confirm the TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark has new dates of 3-11 October 2020," BWF said in a statement. "Following the Danish Government's decision on 6 April to extend a ban on "larger gatherings" in Denmark until the end of August, both parties agreed that it was no longer feasible to stage the championships on the rescheduled dates of 15-23 August," the statement added.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said their main priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of the entire badminton community. "Our main priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of athletes, staff, volunteers, judges and the entire badminton community. We listened to the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO), various health experts, local authorities and the Danish Government and it became clear that hosting a big event like the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals before September would be difficult," Lund said in a statement.

"We are confident that we can stage a safe and successful championships on the new dates of 3-11 October while all the time monitoring the situation closely should things change again," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea construction fire kills 38

At least 38 people were killed Wednesday when one of South Koreas worst fires in years broke out at a construction site near the capital, officials said. They said the death toll could rise because more people could be trapped inside the wa...

Next few days crucial as Odia migrants will be returning from COVID-19 affected states: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that the next few days are going to be very crucial for the state governments efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as Odia migrants will be coming back from other coronavirus affec...

States/UT urged to ensure accessibility features in PwDs centres for COVID related facilities

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has asked all States and Union Territories to ensure basic physical accessibility features for Divyangjan PwDs as per reasonable accommodation in the centres for COVID-19 testing and quarantine...

Ukrainian businessmen demand easing of lockdown and government support

Several hundred businessmen, many of them wearing protective face masks, called for an easing of Ukraines coronavirus lockdown in a protest near the government building on Wednesday. The protesters, most of whom kept a safe distance from ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020