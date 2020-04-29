Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon renews streaming deal with NFL

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:16 IST
Amazon renews streaming deal with NFL

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would renew its partnership with National Football League (NFL) to live stream Thursday night games exclusively on its video streaming platforms, Prime Video and Twitch. These platforms will stream 11 Thursday Night Football games broadcast by the FOX network and will be available to more than 150 million paid prime subscribers worldwide, the company said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200429:nBw827Z98a on Wednesday.

Amazon will also stream one regular season game globally on Prime Video and Twitch, which will be played on a Saturday in the second half of the 2020 NFL regular season, the statement added. Amazon had first signed a streaming deal with NFL during the 2017 season.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

"State govt cannot recover any amount from emoluments of CJ, Judges through executive order"

Kochi, Apr 29 PTI Amid the controversial decision of the Kerala government to cut salaries of its employees, the Registrar General of the High Court has said that the state government cannot recover any amount from the emoluments of the Chi...

SC rules NEET applies to minority and private institutions, says doesn't violates rights

New Delhi, Apr 29 PTI The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET for admissions in the graduate, post graduate medical and dental courses would also apply to minority, both aided and unaided and p...

German minister predicts 6.3% drop in GDP

Germanys economy minister says the government is predicting a 6.3 per cent drop in GDP this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a recovery in 2021. Peter Altmaier says by the end of second quarter of 2020 the country was likely to...

T S Tirumurti appointed India's Permanent Representative to the UN

Seasoned diplomat T S Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the the Ministry of External Affairs ministry, was on Wednesday appointed as Indias Permanent Representative to the United Nations. A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020