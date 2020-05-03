Left Menu
Development News Edition

The thought of facing Lee took my sleep away, don't want to face Hazlewood now: Rohit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 12:33 IST
The thought of facing Lee took my sleep away, don't want to face Hazlewood now: Rohit

The thought of standing up to Brett Lee's thunderbolts had taken Rohit Sharma's "sleep away" when he first started out but among the current lot, Josh Hazlewood is one speedster the India swashbuckler "doesn't want to face" in Tests. Rohit said he will have to be mentally prepared to face Hazlewood when India tour Australia for a Test series later this year, provided the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Asked to name the toughest pacers he has faced so far, Rohit said, "One bowler is Brett Lee because he didn't let me sleep the previous night on my first tour to Australia in 2007, as I was thinking how to play this bowler who bowls in excess of 150 kmph." "In 2007, Brett Lee was at his peak. I used to watch him closely and noticed that he was consistently bowling at the speed of around 150-155 kmph. The thought of a youngster like me facing that kind of speed took away my sleep," Rohit said of the former Australian speed merchant on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected'. Since making his debut in 2007 as a precocious talent, Rohit has gone on to become one of the world's most prolific batsmen, and his exploits in limited overs cricket are second to none.

Rohit has racked up 29 ODI hundreds and six centuries in Test cricket, besides four three-figure mark in the T20 Internationals. "Currently, someone whom I don't want to face in Test cricket would be Josh Hazlewood because he's disciplined and does not move away from that length. He does not give you loose balls," he said.

Among the retired lot, Rohit said South African pace great Dale Steyn has also given him nightmares because of his ability to swing the ball at great speed. "I have two retired favourite bowlers who I never wanted to face, one was Brett Lee and the other was Dale Steyn. I never wanted to face Steyn because playing pace and swing at the same time was a nightmare, it was just unreal." Rohit said he continues to face quality bowlers in the present day with Hazlewood being among the best.

"I have watched him enough to understand that. I know for a fact that if I have to go to Australia to play a Test, then I have to be mentally prepared to be disciplined while facing Josh," said the scorer of three double hundreds in ODIs..

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Deeply disturbing and painful: Rajnath on killing of 5 security personnel in Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described as deeply disturbing and painful the killing of five security personnel including a decorated colonel and a major in an anti-terror operation in the Handwara area of north Kashmir. Chief of...

Salaries increase for top mutual fund CEOs

CEO salaries increased at the countrys top mutual fund houses during 2019-20 on robust business growth, with HDFC Mutual Funds Milind Barve being the highest paid executive. According to an analysis of the data made public by mutual funds...

Chhattisgarh CM urges PM Modi for inclusion of cops, civic body employees in Centre's COVID-19 insurance scheme

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of policemen, civic body staff, officers and employees of district administration under the Centres COVID-19 insurance scheme. In a letter t...

Defence forces honour COVID-19 warriors in Karnataka

Armed forces on Sunday acknowledged the efforts of corona warriors in Karnataka in the fight against the pandemic with Indian Air Force helicopters showering flower petals on hospitals and the IAF band made a presentation. An Indian Air For...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020