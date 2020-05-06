Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany to give green light to restart football in May

PTI | Frankfurtammain | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:59 IST
Germany to give green light to restart football in May

The German government and state leaders are set Wednesday to give the Bundesliga the green light to restart behind closed doors in May after weeks of shutdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to a draft government agreement seen by AFP. Politicians believe resuming matches in the first and second divisions to "limit the economic damage" for the 36 clubs is "acceptable", the document showed.

More than a dozen of the 36 teams in the two divisions are on the brink of bankruptcy, according to media reports, and the league desperately needs to recoup 300 million euros ($325 million) it would be due from TV contracts if the clubs are allowed to complete the season. Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers will set a date for the season to resume in a telephone conference later Wednesday, with media reporting May 21 was a possible candidate.

The Bundesliga would become the first major European league to return to action. "Restarting match activity must be preceded by a two-week quarantine, where appropriate in the form of a training camp" for players, the document read.

Teams returned to training on April 6 although sessions have followed stringent social distancing rules and players are not allowed to change at training grounds. - Positive coronavirus tests - ============================== The football league (DFL) has long urged restarting play, which it says is vital for a sector that employs 56,000 people in Germany.

It has offered authorities a strict infection control plan based on intensive testing for coronavirus, which it says would allow the competition to be relaunched with low risk. So far, clubs in the top two divisions have returned 10 positive results from 1,724 coronavirus tests since training resumed. Three of the cases are known to be from the Cologne club and two from Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Health Minister Jens Spahn has argued that the testing regime "makes sense and can serve as an example for other forms of professional sport," although he warned "it has to be lived up to". The league reacted with consternation when Hertha Berlin player Salomon Kalou filmed himself shaking hands with teammates, flaunting the social distancing rules the clubs have put in place.

Hertha have suspended Kalou, who has apologised profusely. If it gets the green light from politicians, the DFL will hold a general meeting by video conference Thursday where representatives from the clubs will finalise details for the restart.

Bayern Munich, seeking their eighth consecutive title, were four points clear at the top of the table when play was halted. Leagues across Europe are taking different approaches to the unprecedented crisis.

The French league announced last week it will not resume the Ligue 1 or Ligue 2 seasons, with Paris Saint-Germain being awarded the top-flight title. The Netherlands abandoned its season a week earlier. The decision to cancel Belgium's Pro League still needs to be ratified.

The Premier League, Europe's richest league, has said it aims to restart in June, but deep differences are emerging over plans to use neutral stadiums. Players in Italy's Serie A returned to training this week and in Spain, Barcelona have confirmed their players will undergo coronavirus tests on Wednesday as La Liga clubs begin restricted training ahead of the proposed resumption of the season next month.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi asks 8 entities to make open offer to Kanchan International shareholders

Capital markets regulator Sebi has directed eight entities to make an open offer to shareholders of Kanchan International Ltd. The market regulator also directed the entities to pay 10 per cent interest along with the offer price to shareho...

KJO's munchkins Yash, Roohi move from closet to bathroom during 'lockdown with Johars'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday shared another adorable glimpse from Lockdown with the Johars in which the family explored the bathroom and showcase the bathtub of their house. Apparently, Karans little munchkin Roohi finds the bathtub u...

Maharashtra govt appeals to Central govt depts to make available their hospitals for COVID-19 patients

The Maharashtra government has appealed to all central government departments to make available their hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state. Anticipating higher numbers of patients in the coming days, Maharashtra gov...

Iran's Rouhani pledges "crushing response" if U.S. extends arms embargo

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened a crushing response on Wednesday if the United States goes ahead with plans to extend an embargo on Iranian trade of conventional arms, which the United Nations is set to lift later this year.Unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020