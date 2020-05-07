Left Menu
Cubs, All-Star Baez pause contract talks during pandemic

Updated: 07-05-2020 00:37 IST
All-Star shortstop Javy Baez and the Chicago Cubs hit pause on contract talks during the coronavirus pandemic. Baez, who is under team control through the 2021 season, told ESPN discussions centered on a long-term extension could resume soon but neither side is feeling any urgency.

"Obviously, we want to reach an agreement, but right now everything is on hiatus. Just like it happened with baseball, we decided to leave it there. We haven't talked about it anymore," Baez said Wednesday from Puerto Rico. "... We had several conversations but never focused on a deadline. They were very amicable conversations where we communicated well with each other." Baez said he's been doing training on his property in Puerto Rico and doing some baseball activity with good friend and Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios during the coronavirus pandemic.

An MVP candidate last season, when he moved to shortstop full-time and played 138 games, Baez hit .281 with 29 home runs and 85 RBIs in 2019. Baez, 27, said he's intrigued by the possibility of spending his career with the same team and is "very happy" in Chicago. The Cubs will have a series of heavy decisions on their plate after the 2021 season unless they trade from their stock of middle-of-the-order star power. Kris Bryant is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season as well, and first baseman Anthony Rizzo -- whose contract includes a team option for 2021 -- could also be up at the same time.

"I believe it's one of the best organizations in the major leagues," Baez said. "We had several conversations but never focused on a deadline. They were very amicable conversations where we communicated well with each other." Berrios teamed with Baez -- also his brother-in-law -- in Puerto Rico for a fundraising event and they've contributed to providing meals and resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I put myself in the situation all these families are in. When I was a kid, at 6, 7 years old, I would be one of those kids lining up here to get food. I see myself in these children. When they see us, they get so excited, and it makes me feel emotional," Baez said. "But this whole situation is making me feel a bit desperate. I'm frustrated because I don't know what date I'm preparing for. It's hard to stay ready that way. And I think about how it will be really strange to play without the hustle and bustle of the fans. When I'm on deck, I always take a few seconds to look at the stands. It's a special feeling. It will be different. But if there's no other option, we'll play."

