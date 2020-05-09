Left Menu
Development News Edition

India draw with Europe after win against Rest of World in Online Nations Cup Chess

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-05-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 09:56 IST
India draw with Europe after win against Rest of World in Online Nations Cup Chess
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India played out a 2-2 draw against Europe in Online Nations Cup chess tournament in the eighth round, a setback after their first win in the event notched up against the Rest of the World. Vidith Gujrathi ended his barren spell with a win over Levon Aronian of Europe with white pieces while Jan-Krystozf Duda beat P Harikrishna to level the scores in the match on Friday.

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave played out a 60-move draw while the game between world rapid champion Koneru Humpy and Anna Muzychuk too ended in a stalemate to end the match on 2-2 draw. Earlier in the seventh round match, Anand and Harikrishna won their respective matches to help India beat the Rest of the World and post their first win in the tournament.

Anand beat Teimour Radjabov in 37 moves to help India win 2.5-1.5 score. The Indian had posted his maiden win in the tournament on Thursday by thrashing Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi in just 17 moves. Harikrishna posted his first win after four draws and a loss to Vladislav Artemiev on Thursday by defeating Jorgi Cori.

India number 2 Vidit Gujrathi's struggles, however, continued as he went down to the talented Alireza Firouzja for the Rest of the World. It was his fourth loss in the tournament so far. D Harika and Mariya Muzychuk settled for a draw as India posted a much-needed win.

India had drawn with Russia and lost to the USA on Thursday. The event follows the double round-robin format, with the two leading teams battling for the title in the "Super Final".

All matches involve four boards represented by three men and a woman player. The rapid time-control is 25-minute plus 10-second increment per move.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-U.S. women's team file to appeal equal pay ruling

The U.S. womens soccer team has filed to appeal a district court decision handed down last week that dismissed their claims for equal pay, a spokesperson for the team said on Friday.The team suffered an unexpected blow to their high-profile...

I was so hard on myself for years: Kanan Gill

In his new Netflix special, Kanan Gill revisits the letter he wrote as a teen to his future self but if he could go back in time, the stand-up comedian says he would tell his younger self to relax and live more. Gill, like the rest of the w...

SBI General Insurance launches Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance policy

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 9 ANINewsVoir SBI General Insurance launched the standard health insurance policy - Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance policy SBI General Insurance. The policy provides hospitalisation cover anywhere in India wi...

COVID-19: Legislation introduced in Congress to give Green Card to 40,000 foreign nurses, doctors

Several American lawmakers have introduced a legislation in Congress to offer the 40,000 unused green cards to thousands of foreign nurses and doctors to meet the urgent needs of the overstretched healthcare sector in the US, the worst hit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020