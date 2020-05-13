Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Portugal's Primeira Liga to restart season from June 4

Portugal's football competition Primeira Liga will restart its season on June 4, the league announced on Tuesday (local time).

ANI | Lison | Updated: 13-05-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 09:20 IST
COVID-19: Portugal's Primeira Liga to restart season from June 4
Liga Portugal logo.. Image Credit: ANI

Portugal's football competition Primeira Liga will restart its season on June 4, the league announced on Tuesday (local time). Portugal's domestic competition has been on hold since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over the past few days, various entities have carried out successive alignment meetings so that the recovery can take place safely and with all the protection measures that mitigate the risks of returning to the activity," Liga Portugal said in an official statement. "In order to ensure that the stadiums are strictly inspected and medical tests are carried out on all professionals involved in the games and their organisation, the date of June 4, 2020, is set for the first game of the 25th round of the Liga NOS," it added.

The decision to restart the league has been taken after Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa gave the go-ahead for the league to resume behind closed doors from May 30, Goal.com reported. The league has now confirmed that it will begin to play just days later. Before the suspension of the league due to COVID-19, FC Porto was at the top of the table.

Each club in the competition still has 10 matches left to play. There have been nearly 28,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Portugal, resulting in more than 1,100 deaths.

Germany's football competition, Bundesliga is also restarting its season this week and the first set of matches will be played on Saturday, May 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

PHF to start 5-a-side tourney to revive hockey in Pakistan

Desperate to revive hockey in the country, Pakistan is planning to start a five-a-side league to attract potential investors, who can bail out the national sport from financial crisis. Besides the five-a-side event, the Pakistan Hockey Fede...

Punjab chief secretary relieved of Financial Commissioner Taxation charge

Three days after his showdown with state ministers, Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh on Tuesday night was relieved of the additional charge of Financial Commissioner Taxation. Principal Secretary Water Resources A Venu Prasad will n...

Republican leads in California special election to U.S. Congress - New York Times

Republicans advanced toward their goal of recapturing a seat in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday as Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot endorsed by President Donald Trump, was leading in preliminary results from a special election north of...

Hyderabad: Organisers plan to install one foot tall Ganesha idol instead of 66-feet due to COVID-19

The Khairatabad Ganesha Utsava Committee in Hyderabad, which is known for installing the tallest Lord Ganesh idol during Vinayaka Chathurthi every year, had earlier planned a grand 66-feet-tall idol for this year but reduced the size to jus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020