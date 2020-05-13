Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown Woes: Former Indian University athlete Prajakta fighting hunger in Nagpur slum

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:32 IST
Lockdown Woes: Former Indian University athlete Prajakta fighting hunger in Nagpur slum

A paralytic father and a mother who has been rendered jobless due to COVID-19 lockdown has forced promising Nagpur-based distance runner Prajakta Godbole to fight extreme hunger with fear of unknown -- from where will the next meal be arranged. The 24-year-old Prajakta, who resides with her parents in a Siraspeth slum in Nagpur, represented Indian Universities in the 5000m race at the World University Games in Italy in 2019. She clocked 18:23.92 and could not qualify for the final round.

She finished second in the Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Half Marathon earlier this year with a timing of 1:33:05 in 21.097 km. Her father Vilas Godbole earlier worked as a security guard but met with an accident and is paralysed now. Prajakta's mother Aruna used to work as a cook at a catering service, earning Rs 5000 to 6000 a month.

The meagre amount Prajakta's mother was the only source of income in a family of three. But due to the lockdown, the marriages are not happening and Prajakta and her parents have been facing the stark reality of how they will get the two square meals a day. "We are now surviving on help provided by people from nearby areas. They gave us rice, dal and other things. So, we are having something to eat in the next two-three days but I don't know what will happen after that. This lockdown has been a cruel thing for us," a distraught Prajakta told PTI "I am not even thinking of training rather I don't know how will I survive in this situation. Life is very harsh for us. The lockdown has brought ruin to us," she added.

He mother Aruna said she has all the time been thinking when this lockdown will be lifted and she would be able to start her work. "We are a very poor family but at least we could survive with the money I used to get from my job. I used to get Rs 5000 to 6000 from joining a catering service but I can't do it now. There is no income and we are penniless. We don't know how long we will survive from others' help," she said.

Prajakta said she does not know what to do in these circumstances and whom to approach as they belong to a poor family. "I don't know what to do, my parents cannot do anything. We can just pray that this lockdown comes to an end. We are just waiting for that," she said.

She said she has also not sought help from any athletics officials in the district or in the state..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

MLA seeks testing of all personnel of Sahar police station

A BJP MLA on Wednesday demandedthat the entire staff of Sahar police station near the Mumbaiairport be tested for coronavirus after 32 personnel from thestation were found to have contracted infectionVile Parle MLA Parag Alavani, in a lette...

Thunderstorm warning for parts of Marathwada region: IMD

A warning of a thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds was issued by Met department for Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and parts of Marathwada region starting Thursday. The forecast is valid for the next four days.The higher severity...

UK PM Johnson backs finance minister on financing of COVID measures

Boris Johnson supports the approach of his finance minister, agreeing it is too soon to look at how to fund the longer-term financing cost of measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, a spokesman for the British prime minister sai...

NIA declares Rs 3L reward on accused in Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru Module case

The NIA on Wednesday declared a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for providing information leading to the arrest of absconding accused Abdul Matheen in the Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru module case, an official said. Matheen, 26, a resident of Karnatakas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020