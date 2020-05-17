Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pioneer Phyllis George dies at age 70

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 08:42 IST
Pioneer Phyllis George dies at age 70

Phyllis George, the former "The NFL Today" studio co-host and 1971 Miss America, has died. She was 70. George, the first woman to be a sportscaster for a major television network, died Thursday at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, according to ex-husband John Brown Jr. The former Kentucky governor told the Louisville Courier-Journal that George died from complications due to a blood disorder.

George has been viewed as pioneer due to her role on the CBS studio show with Brent Musburger and Irv Cross. Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder was part of the show for some of the years. George served two stints on the show -- totaling eight seasons -- between 1975-84. Musburger was a strong backer of George, who often had her knowledge of football questioned because she was a woman as well as a beauty queen.

"Phyllis George was special. Her smile lit up millions of homes for the NFL Today," Musburger said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Phyllis didn't receive nearly enough credit for opening the sports broadcasting door for the dozens of talented women who took her lead and soared. "Folks -- men and women -- were comfortable with Phyllis talking about their favorite sport. And in New York, Philadelphia and Washington, they loved Phyllis despite her Dallas Cowboys bias!

"RIP Phyllis. Irv Cross and I will miss you dearly." CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus expressed condolences on behalf of the network.

"The CBS Sports family is deeply saddened by the passing of Phyllis George, an icon in the sports broadcasting industry who contributed greatly to the rich history and tradition of CBS Sports," McManus said in a statement. "Phyllis was not only a key member of a show that remains the gold standard of NFL pregame shows, The NFL Today with Brent, Irv and 'The Greek,' but also a pioneer for all women in broadcasting." George was born in Denton, Texas. After winning Miss America, she relocated to New York City and eventually was hired by CBS in 1974.

One year later, she was in the high-profile studio role and it didn't start off well. George said she received a barrage of hate mail and had to prove that he was more than "BQ -- you know, beauty queen." "When you're the first, you're a pioneer," George told USA Today in a 1999 interview. "I felt they didn't know who Phyllis George was. They played me up as a former Miss America, a sex symbol. I can't help how I look, but below the surface, I was a hard-working woman. If I hadn't made that work, women eventually would have come into sportscasting, but it would have taken them longer."

After the show won multiple Emmys, George figured that proved she knew football. ESPN's Hannah Storm is one of the women working in sports who is thankful for George's efforts.

"Rest In Peace Phyllis George," Storm said on Twitter. "A true pioneer who approached her job with enthusiasm, empathy and humour. She was herself-charming and funny ..helped her audiences connect with some of the great sports figures of the day. Condolences to her family & all who loved her." George was Kentucky's first lady from 1979-83. She and Brown divorced in 1998.

George's daughter, Pamela Brown, is a White House correspondent for CNN. George also leaves behind a son, Lincoln Brown. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese state media slams "lawless" Hong Kong schools after history test row

Chinese state media said Hong Kong schools have become lawless as controversy builds over a history question in a school exam, rekindling tensions over academic freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.Beijing and some Hong Kong officials have ...

Chinese survey team plans to summit deserted Everest

A Chinese government-backed team plans to summit Mount Everest this week at a time when the worlds tallest peak has been closed to commercial climbers. Bad weather forced the team charged with measuring the mountains current height to retur...

Six killed, 20 injured in road accident in China

A speeding bus turned turtle after crashing into a guardrail in southwest Chinas Sichuan province, killing six and wounding 20 people, local officials have said. The accident took place on Saturday when the vehicle overturned after crashing...

Bala Devi is an inspiration to all women footballers: Praful Patel

All India Football Federation President Praful Patel felt that all players should take inspiration from womens team forward Bala Devi who is currently on a professional contract with Rangers, the first Indian woman footballer to do so. Inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020