Cristiano Ronaldo set to resume training from Tuesday

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to training on Tuesday after completing his two-week quarantine period.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 18-05-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 09:09 IST
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo.. Image Credit: ANI

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to training on Tuesday after completing his two-week quarantine period. After spending almost two months in his homeland Madeira, Ronaldo returned to Italy on May 5 and was obliged to spend 14 days in quarantine, Goal.com reported.

As the 14-day period is set to complete on Monday, the 35-year-old will join his teammates who have already returned to training. The club on May 5 announced that some of the players have started training on an individual basis.

"After a day of tests and exams carried out yesterday at J Medical, some of the Juventus players started training at the Continassa Juventus Training Center, where they officially began their recovery to regain competitive form," the club had said in a statement. Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given Serie A clubs permission to start team training from Monday. The announcement was made by Conte during a press conference and this comes as a big boost for the restart plans of Italy's football competition.

However, the Prime Minister made it clear that the league could only start if safety guarantees are met. Also, Serie A clubs have selected June 13 as the date for restarting the suspended season. (ANI)

