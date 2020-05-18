Left Menu
Italian soccer still waiting for full return

PTI | Milan | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:05 IST
Soccer players in Italy will have to wait at least another 24 hours before restarting full team training. Italian clubs resumed training on an individual basis on May 4 when lockdown measures in the country started to ease. They were slated to return to training together on Monday but they have not yet been given the green light to do so by the Italian government's scientific panel.

The medical protocol for the resumption of Serie A has proved contentious but a revised document was delivered to Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Sunday and is expected to be given to the scientific panel on Monday. Serie A plans to resume on June 13.

