OC: Revamped Texans have 'explosive' personnel

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 04:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 04:52 IST
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly doesn't share the national narrative that his unit has taken a step back this offseason. Kelly can't look around a meeting room or see the personnel working out together on a field yet, but he likes the collection of talent he has been able to communicate with via Zoom meetings.

The Texans were heavily criticized for trading star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and not even getting a first-round pick in return as quarterback Deshaun Watson enters the fourth year of his rookie contract. But Houston did acquire versatile running back David Johnson, who is a multi-dimensional threat when healthy, and added veteran wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb to a group that already included Will Fuller and Kenny Stills.

"I think when you look at the people that we have in our offensive unit room right now, you've got a lot of explosive players there for us, guys that have unique skill sets, guys that are experienced and guys that have produced at a high level in this league," Kelly said on a conference call Wednesday. "It's an exciting thing to be able to kind of sit back and watch those guys come together throughout this virtual offseason and learn the offense and kind of come together as one unit." The Texans also used a fifth-round pick on wide receiver Isaiah Coulter and have additional returning veterans, including running back Duke Johnson and wide receivers Keke Coutee and Steven Mitchell Jr.

"There's versatility that goes along with playing that wide receiver position, being able to play inside and outside and do some different things and have a diversified route tree," Kelly said. "It's all things that are going to help us basically take the next step here as an offense." Houston is approaching a pivotal season. The team picked up the fifth-year option on Watson's rookie deal and is hoping to sign him to a long-term extension, but unknown is his interest level in committing to the Texans if dealing Hopkins and bringing in a mix of new pieces ultimately doesn't work out.

"I think Deshaun's excited," Kelly said. "I don't want to speak for him, but with the communication that we've had these however many days throughout this virtual offseason, he's come in with a great mindset, coming in, trying to get better at some areas and really take grasp of the offense. "He's doing a great job as far as that's concerned. "

--Field Level Media

