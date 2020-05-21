Secret sweep Group B at OGA Dota PIT event

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 05:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 05:08 IST
Team Secret routed Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0 on Wednesday to seal first place in Group B of OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online event for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Secret wound up 4-0 in Group B, with NiP claiming second place at 3-1. Virtus.pro (2-2) pulled out a 2-1 win over Team Spirit (0-4) to finish third in Group B. Team Liquid (1-3), who were idle Wednesday, grabbed the group's fourth and final playoff position.

OG (4-0) managed a 2-1 victory over third-place FlyToMoon (2-2) to complete an unbeaten run through Group A. Alliance (3-1) came in second place in Group A after a 2-1 victory over HellRaisers (0-4). Vikin.gg (1-3) did not play Wednesday but grabbed a playoff spot in fourth place. The Dota 2 tournament has 10 teams competing for a $150,000 prize pool.

The top two teams from each group advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams go to the lower bracket, while the bottom team in each group is eliminated. This weekend's double-elimination playoffs will feature all best-of-three matches except for the best-of-five grand final. The champion will earn $62,000, and the runner-up will pocket $32,000.

On Wednesday, Secret needed just 31 minutes and 27 minutes to sweep past NiP. Spirit opened with a 49-minute win, but Virtus.pro claimed the next two maps in 43 minutes and 33 minutes.

OG also came from behind, having lost the opener to FlyToMoon in 34 minutes. OG prevailed in 24 minutes and 51 minutes to claim the series. HellRaisers moved to the verge of their first victory by starting with a 32-minute win, but Alliance took the next two maps in 46 minutes and 35 minutes.

The playoffs begin Thursday with two upper-bracket matches: OG vs. NiP, and Secret vs. Alliance. FlyToMoon will oppose Team Liquid, and Virtus.pro will meet Vikin.gg in two first-round matches in the lower bracket. The upper-bracket final plus the second and third rounds of the lower bracket are scheduled for Friday. The lower-bracket final and the grand final will be held Saturday.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States final group standings: Group A

1. OG, 4-0 2. Alliance, 3-1

3. FlyToMoon, 2-2 4. Vikin.gg, 1-3

5. HellRaisers, 0-4 Group B

1. Team Secret, 4-0 2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-1

3. Virtus.pro, 2-2 4. Team Liquid, 1-3

5. Team Spirit, 0-4 --Field Level Media

