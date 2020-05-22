Left Menu
Development News Edition

OG, Secret stay perfect at OGA Dota PIT final

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 02:47 IST
OG, Secret stay perfect at OGA Dota PIT final

OG and Team Secret won again on Thursday to remain undefeated and move within one win of the grand final at the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online event for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. OG beat Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1, and Secret swept Alliance 2-0, setting up a meeting in Friday's upper-bracket final. Both teams went 4-0 in the group stage, OG in Group A and Secret in Group B.

The Dota 2 tournament has 10 teams competing for a $150,000 prize pool. The top two teams from each group advanced to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams went to the lower bracket, while the bottom team in each group was eliminated. The double-elimination playoffs will feature all best-of-three matches except for the best-of-five grand final. The champion will earn $62,000, and the runner-up will pocket $32,000.

OG claimed the first game from NiP in 44 minutes, but NiP fought back quickly to win a 26-minute second game. OG recovered to claim the final game in 32 minutes, with Syed Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan finishing with a 7.7/4.7/11.3 kills/deaths/assists ratio. Secret dispatched Alliance with a pair of 52-minute victories, led by Lasse Aukusti "MATUMBAMAN" Urpalainen with a KDA ratio of 7.5/3.5/17.5.

Meanwhile, in lower-bracket action Thursday, Team Liquid rallied past FlyToMoon 2-1, and Virtus.pro swept Vikin.gg. FlyToMoon took the early edge on Liquid with a 38-minute victory, but Liquid came back with wins of 61 minutes and 37 minutes.

Virtus.pro made much quicker work of Vikin.gg, claiming victories of 32 minutes and 24 minutes. Liquid will face Alliance before Virtus.pro battle NiP in the second round of the lower bracket on Friday. Liquid and Alliance have yet to face each other this tournament, while NiP swept Virtus.pro in their group-stage meeting last Thursday.

The lower-bracket final and the grand final will be held Saturday. OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States prize pool:

1. $62,000 2. $32,000

3. $17,000 4. $12,000

5-6. $7,000 each 7-8. $5,000 each -- FlyToMoon, Vikin.gg

9-10. $1,500 each -- HellRaisers, Team Spirit --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

446 persons fined in Madurai for not wearing face mask

Authorities collected a total fine of Rs 49,800 from 446 persons who came out without wearing masks here on Thursday. Various preventive measures are being taken to prevent coronavirus infection in the Madurai district. The district collec...

Trump approval remains steady during pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, Americans views of the federal and state government response to the crisis are starting to sour yet President Donald Trumps personal approval rating has remained steady. A new poll from The Associa...

Facebook's Zuckerberg embraces remote work outside Silicon Valley

Facebook Inc will permanently embrace remote work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday, accelerating the tech sectors geographic diversification away from its home in Silicon Vall...

Astros SS, UFC superfan Correa longs to get 'KO'd'

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa knows the energy of attending a live UFC event, but hes pining to get a little bit closer to the action. As in stepping into the octagon close.Getting KOd, I would love to know what that feels like in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020