Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweat not as effective as saliva: Sri Lanka bowlers convey to coach Arthur

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:19 IST
Sweat not as effective as saliva: Sri Lanka bowlers convey to coach Arthur

Sri Lanka bowlers have told head coach Mickey Arthur they prefer saliva over sweat to shine the ball following their first training session post lockdown. The ICC Cricket Committee, which Arthur is part of, had recommended a ban on the use of saliva on the ball as an interim measure to counter the coronavirus threat. For now, the bowlers can only use sweat on the ball. Sri Lankan cricketers returned to training earlier this week and will remain in a highly protected environment during the 12-day camp.

"It was interesting chatting to the bowlers, who said sweat made the ball a little bit heavier than saliva did. Saliva was their preferred mechanism of shining the ball. But it is what it is now, you've just got to get on with it," Arthur told ESPNcricinfo. "Because I'm on the (ICC) cricket committee, I do know the debates and the chats that went around the recommendation to avoid using saliva on the ball - though you can use sweat on the ball because it's been proven that sweat is not a real threat. "The consensus in that committee meeting was: 'Oh, well, if you can put sweat on, then it's ok. It's almost the same.'" Following the decision of the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee, calls have been growing for an alternative to saliva from former and current cricketers including lead India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The Committee did not okay the use of artificial substances despite discussions over it. Arthur explained why they did not go ahead with use of artificial substances, which effectively means ball-tampering. "At the meeting last year, we actually recommended harsher penalties for mints or any illegal substance on the ball, and it's amazing that a year later we are discussing whether they can use artificial substances. It was almost a contradiction." "The theme of the meeting when that discussion came up was around the fact that even if it made it a batters' game for a bit, we just had to get cricket on. The focus was getting cricket on without making it too complex." Arthur said allowing artificial substances would have confused matters in the long run. "If we allowed them to put an artificial substance on, for example, and Covid goes away in 18 months' time or whenever, do we say: 'you can't use an artificial substance on the ball' again? "We would have just confused everything. There are other ways of evening up the contest for the bowlers as well - by leaving extra grass on the pitch etc," added Arthur.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Missing Mexican lawmaker's body found following abduction

The body of a missing Mexican congresswoman from the western state of Colima has been found in a hidden grave more than a month after armed men abducted her, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. Lopez Obrador expressed h...

Student's death "very painful", but no lapses

A day after a 14-year-old student committed suicide by setting herself afire as she was unable to attend virtual classes as her family did not have a smartphone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the incident as very painful, but sa...

Senior Law Ministry officer tests COVID-positive; portions of Shastri Bhawan to be disinfected

A joint secretary in the Legislative Department of the Law Ministry tested positive of COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to order sanitisation of portions of the fourth floor of Shastri Bhawan. Officials and other staff membe...

Bhubaneswar senior citizens get exclusive time in parks

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday reopened public parks in the city and reserved a two-hour slot for senior citizens in the morning. People aged 60 years and above will be allowed in the park only between 5 AM and 7 AM,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020