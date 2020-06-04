Left Menu
Renegades move into grand final at DreamHack Masters - Oceania

Updated: 04-06-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:39 IST
Renegades move into grand final at DreamHack Masters - Oceania

Renegades came from behind to beat Avant Gaming in the upper-bracket final on Thursday and move on to the grand final at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Oceania event. Avant won the first map in triple overtime, 25-21 on Dust II, but Renegades captured Nuke 16-14 and Inferno 16-7 to advance to Saturday's final. Under tournament rules, Renegades enter the best-of-five final with a 1-0 map advantage as the winner of the upper bracket.

Christopher "dexter" Nong led Renegades with 83 kills and a plus-17 differential, while Joshua "INS" Potter had 80 kills and a plus-22 advantage. Euan "Sterling" Moore was the only player with a positive differential for Avant Gaming, posting 76 kills and a plus-16 differential.

With the loss, Avant Gaming dropped into the lower-bracket final. That will be played early Saturday against the winner of Friday's match between ORDER and Chiefs ESC. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Ocenia began Wednesday with four teams in a double-elimination playoff bracket, vying for a $20,000 prize pool. DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Oceania prize pool:

1. $10,000, 185 tournament circuit points 2. $5,000, 85

3. $3,000, 45 4. $2,000, 0

--Field Level Media

