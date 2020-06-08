Left Menu
People look at you differently, recognise more: Martin Braithwaite after joining Barcelona

After joining the 'biggest club in the world', Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite said that people now look at him differently and recognise him more.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:07 IST
Barcelona logo. Image Credit: ANI

After joining the 'biggest club in the world', Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite said that people now look at him differently and recognise him more. Braithwaite moved to Barcelona from Leganes in February and made three appearances for the club before La Liga was suspended, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I felt really proud and patted myself on the back. I said to myself that hard work was paying off and it gave me even more motivation to push the limits on what I can do in my career," Goal.com quoted Braithwaite as saying. "A lot of things changed because now I am in the biggest club in the world. So people look at you differently and recognise you more because my face is now more familiar. Beyond football, it changed a little bit but, in the end, football is still football," he said.

Before the suspension of the league, Barcelona was placed at the top of La Liga points table with 58 points, two points ahead of Real Madrid. On June 1, La Liga announced the dates for the remaining matchdays of the 2019-2020 season with the first match set to be played between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11.

Barcelona will resume the season on June 13 when they will take on Real Mallorca, while Real Madrid will hit the ground on June 14 to compete against Eibar. (ANI)

