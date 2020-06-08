Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB's questionnaire is a script, based on lies: Malik

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:20 IST
PCB's questionnaire is a script, based on lies: Malik

Former Pakistan captain Salim Malik, who was banned for life in 2000 for match-fixing, has replied to the questionnaire sent to him by the PCB but called it a script, based on lies. The PCB had sent the questionnaire to Malik after he demanded that since a lower court had removed his ban in 2008 he should be allowed to get involved in cricket again.

The PCB sent him the questionnaire saying that they needed Malik to clarify certain things in the transcript of the meetings which were provided by the International Cricket Council. Malik submitting his reply at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. "I would say that the script (questionnaire) they sent me is based on total lies but I have given a detailed answer," he said.

Malik, 57, who played 283 One-day internationals also insisted he had never mentioned the name of any player (s) during his meetings with some people in London in 2011. He feels that the ICC was not even involved in his case.

"I am surprised that if the PCB had any questions about my conduct why were these not submitted during the court hearings which were held for my appeal against the ban," he asked. Malik also dismissed the findings of the Justice (retd) Malik Qayyum commission report on match-fixing against him.

"The court has lifted the life ban so that report is not important anymore. I also want to make it clear now that if anyone brands me a match-fixer in future I will take legal action against him," he said. The former captain was banned in 2000 by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)on the recommendations of the Qayyum commission.

"I gave my reply to the Board in 15-days time and I hope they do the same now. Because I want this chapter closed once for all." Asked about the three-year ban imposed on Umar Akmal for not reporting spot-fixing offers, Malik felt the ban was too harsh. Akmal's appeal against the three-year ban imposed on him is due to be heard by an independent adjudicator on June 11 in Lahore.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Most stocks on Wall Street rise again on hopes for economy

Most stocks are rising on Wall Street as markets continue to ride the high supplied by Fridays surprisingly encouraging report on the U.S. jobs market. The SP 500 was up 0.4 per cent in morning trading on Monday, bringing it back within 5.3...

How to Develop Writing Skills in Students

If you were poll educators who work with high school and college students and ask them what skills they feel students most need to master, youll find that writing tops the list. In fact, if you ask employers what skills they feel that poten...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.55 pm NATION DEL119 LD ALL LOCKDOWN-OPEN Malls, religious places open in some places as India steps out of lockdown, slowly and cautiously New Delhi India on Monday tentatively stepped out of a 75-d...

Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed urges opposition to be patient for elections amid COVID-19

Ethiopias prime minister, Abiy Ahmed has called on opposition members to be patient amid concerns that the postponement of elections will create a constitutional crisis and stoke political tension.If the election is extended, it is only by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020