Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man United great Dunne dies aged 78

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 08:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 08:03 IST
Soccer-Man United great Dunne dies aged 78

Manchester United's European Cup-winning defender Tony Dunne has died aged 78, the English Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday. Dunne, who joined United from Irish club Shelbourne in 1960, made 535 appearances for Matt Busby's side and played an integral role in their European Cup triumph in 1968.

He also won two league titles and an FA Cup during his 13-year stint with United. "One of our greatest-ever full-backs... our heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of Tony Dunne. May he rest in peace," United wrote on Twitter.

Dunne, capped 33 times by the Republic of Ireland, joined Bolton Wanderers in 1973 on a free transfer and made over 170 appearances before ending his career with American club Detroit Express in 1979. "The thoughts and prayers of everybody are with Tony’s family, friends and former colleagues," Bolton wrote on Twitter.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give payment option using bitcoin

Centrapay, the digital asset integrator, has signed agreements with Coca-Cola Amatil Amatil in Australia and New Zealand to give thirsty antipodeans the option to use their Sylo Smart Wallet to pay for items across Amatils vending network ...

WRAPUP 7-Thousands pay tribute to George Floyd as pressure mounts for U.S. police reform

Thousands of mourners braved sweltering Texas heat on Monday to view the casket of George Floyd, whose death after a police officer knelt on his neck ignited worldwide protests against the mistreatment of African Americans and other minorit...

MLB set for shorter draft from remote locations

A new-look Major League Baseball draft will take place Wednesday and Thursday, with selections being made remotely and the number of chosen players significantly reduced, all a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Even if owners and players ...

MusicHelps and LIKEMINDS partner to create campaign featuring top music talent

NZ music industry charity MusicHelps and creative agency LIKEMINDS have teamed up to create a striking TV and digital campaign featuring some of New Zealands top music talent.Evocatively shot in the deserted interiors of two of New Zealands...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020