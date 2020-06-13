Former Kiwi batsman Matt Poore passes away aged 90
Former New Zealand batsman and part-time off-spinner Matt Poore has passed away.ANI | London | Updated: 13-06-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 12:13 IST
Former New Zealand batsman and part-time off-spinner Matt Poore have passed away. The former Kiwi batsman breathed his last, ten days after completing his 90th birthday, ESPNCricinfo reported.
Poore was primarily a batsman, but he used to roll his arm over on some occasions as well. He played most of his cricket in Christchurch and his first-class career ran from 1950-51 to 1961-62. The batsman represented New Zealand in 14 Test matches.
He made his Test debut against South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland, scoring 45 and 8 not-out, while also picking up four wickets. That was to remain his best performance at the highest level as he never scored more in an innings and scalped just five more wickets overall in the format.
He ended his Test career with 355 runs at an average of 15.43 and nine wickets. Poore retired after a bad season in 1956-57 when he just managed to score 90 runs at an average of 12.85.
- READ MORE ON:
- Matt Poore
- New Zealand
- ESPNCricinfo
- Christchurch
- Eden Park
- Auckland
- South Africa
ALSO READ
New Zealand near eradication, but virus has grim global hold
New Zealand varsities prioritize student education and well-being
Jess Kerr, Natalie Dodd receive New Zealand central contract, Rachel Priest misses out
James Cameron, Jon Landau return to New Zealand for 'Avatar' restart
UFC star Adesanya joins George Floyd protest in New Zealand