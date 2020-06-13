Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Another Pakistani first-class player, Zafar Sarfaraz, 50, died due to the virus in April in Peshawar.. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 13-06-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 14:57 IST
Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19
Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (file image) Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus. "I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately, I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," Afridi announced on Twitter.

Afridi played for Pakistan between 1996 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests (1716 runs and 48 wickets), 398 ODIs (8064 runs and 395 wickets), and 99 T20 Internationals (1416 runs and 98 wickets). He remains involved in the game and was last seen on the field in the Pakistan Super League in March. Afridi is also actively involved in his charity work as the head of a foundation named after him. Following the coronavirus outbreak, he was seen outdoors on many occasions, mainly for his charity work.

Wishes of a speedy recovery started pouring on social media soon after Afridi made the announcement. He might have retired from international cricket his popularity in the sub-continent has not dipped. Another former Pakistan international Taufeeq Umar had also tested positive for coronavirus but he recovered earlier this month. At least two Pakistani first-class players have died from the infection with leg-spinner Riaz Sheikh passing away in Karachi earlier this month.

Sheikh, a leg-spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 matches, died in his home. Another Pakistani first-class player, Zafar Sarfaraz, 50, died due to the virus in April in Peshawar.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

Fast & Furious 9: Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou join the cast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Security guard kills another, sets body on fire in Delhi's C R Park area

A 56-year-old security guard allegedly killed another guard and set the body on fire after quarrelling with him while they were drinking in south Delhis C R Park area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday, they.Police ...

Kareena Kapoor gets pout game on, shares selfie amid workout session

Switching on her pout mode amid the workout session, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday shared a workout selfie saying she does, atleast 100 pouts a day. The 39-year-old star put out the selfie on Instagram where she is seen mak...

Headmaster arrested for 'molesting' student in Odisha school

The headmaster of a government-run school in Odishas Balasore district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a girl student in the educational institute, police said. The incident took place in an upper primary school in Singla p...

As Southwest Monsoon advances, Mumbai to receive rainfall in next 24 hrs: IMD

As the Southwest Monsoon is moving towards the southern part of the country, it would further advance into remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and few areas of southern Gujarat in the next 24 hours, predicted India Meteorologi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020