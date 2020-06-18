Liquid rally for win in Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS

Team Liquid came from behind to beat Team Empire 2-1 on Wednesday and remain undefeated in the Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Beyond Epic online event. Liquid (3-0, seven points) are comfortably on top of Group B. Ninjas in Pyjamas (1-2, four points), who lost 2-0 to FlyToMoon (1-0, three points) on Wednesday, are tied for second with Team Empire (1-2, four points).

Team Nigma (1-1, four points) sit atop Group A after a 2-0 victory over Team Unique (0-2, zero points) on Wednesday. Vikin.gg (1-0, three points) and OG (1-0, two points), both idle on Wednesday, sit second and third in Group A, respectively. The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event features two groups of six teams playing single round-robins, with all matches best-of-three. Victories by a 2-0 margin are worth three standings points, with a 2-1 victory worth two points. Teams that lose 1-2 earn one point, while 0-2 losers earn none.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, which begin June 25. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will advance to the lower bracket, with the bottom two teams from both groups eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final on June 28. On Wednesday, Empire jumped on top of Liquid with a 41-minute win, but Liquid claimed the last two games in just 19 minutes and 18 minutes.

Michael "miCKe" Nguyen led Liquid with a 9.0/2.3/7.7 kill-death-assist ratio, with fellow Swede Samuel "Boxi" Svahn at 6.7/1.3/10.7. Nigma needed only 33 and 29 minutes to defeat Unique. Jordan's Amer "Miracle-" Al-Barkawi registered a 10.5/2.0/10.5 KDA ratio for Nigma, and Romanian teammate Omar "w33" Aliwi ended up at 9/2/14.

FlyToMoon downed NiP in 30 and 39 minutes. Ukraine's Viktor "GeneRaL" Nigrini produced a 9.0/3.5/18.5 KDA ratio, and Ukrainian teammate Alik "V-Tune" Vorobey contributed an 8.5/1.0/14.5 ratio. Action continues Thursday with three matches, with B8 making their tournament debut:

--Alliance vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas --Team Nigma vs. Vikin.gg

--B8 vs. Team Unique Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS standings (record, map record, points):

Group A 1. Team Nigma, 1-1, 3-2, 4

2. Vikin.gg, 1-0, 2-0, 3 3. OG, 1-0, 2-1, 2

T4. B8, 0-0, 0-0, 0 T4. Team Secret, 0-0, 0-0, 0

6. Team Unique, 0-2, 0-4, 0 Group B

1. Team Liquid, 3-0, 6-2, 7 2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-2, 3-4, 4

3. Team Empire, 1-2, 3-4, 4 4. FlyToMoon, 1-0, 2-0, 3

5. Virtus.pro, 0-0, 0-0, 0 6. Alliance, 0-2, 0-4, 0

--Field Level Media