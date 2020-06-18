Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquid rally for win in Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS

Ninjas in Pyjamas (1-2, four points), who lost 2-0 to FlyToMoon (1-0, three points) on Wednesday, are tied for second with Team Empire (1-2, four points). Team Nigma (1-1, four points) sit atop Group A after a 2-0 victory over Team Unique (0-2, zero points) on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 04:40 IST
Liquid rally for win in Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS

Team Liquid came from behind to beat Team Empire 2-1 on Wednesday and remain undefeated in the Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Beyond Epic online event. Liquid (3-0, seven points) are comfortably on top of Group B. Ninjas in Pyjamas (1-2, four points), who lost 2-0 to FlyToMoon (1-0, three points) on Wednesday, are tied for second with Team Empire (1-2, four points).

Team Nigma (1-1, four points) sit atop Group A after a 2-0 victory over Team Unique (0-2, zero points) on Wednesday. Vikin.gg (1-0, three points) and OG (1-0, two points), both idle on Wednesday, sit second and third in Group A, respectively. The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event features two groups of six teams playing single round-robins, with all matches best-of-three. Victories by a 2-0 margin are worth three standings points, with a 2-1 victory worth two points. Teams that lose 1-2 earn one point, while 0-2 losers earn none.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, which begin June 25. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will advance to the lower bracket, with the bottom two teams from both groups eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final on June 28. On Wednesday, Empire jumped on top of Liquid with a 41-minute win, but Liquid claimed the last two games in just 19 minutes and 18 minutes.

Michael "miCKe" Nguyen led Liquid with a 9.0/2.3/7.7 kill-death-assist ratio, with fellow Swede Samuel "Boxi" Svahn at 6.7/1.3/10.7. Nigma needed only 33 and 29 minutes to defeat Unique. Jordan's Amer "Miracle-" Al-Barkawi registered a 10.5/2.0/10.5 KDA ratio for Nigma, and Romanian teammate Omar "w33" Aliwi ended up at 9/2/14.

FlyToMoon downed NiP in 30 and 39 minutes. Ukraine's Viktor "GeneRaL" Nigrini produced a 9.0/3.5/18.5 KDA ratio, and Ukrainian teammate Alik "V-Tune" Vorobey contributed an 8.5/1.0/14.5 ratio. Action continues Thursday with three matches, with B8 making their tournament debut:

--Alliance vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas --Team Nigma vs. Vikin.gg

--B8 vs. Team Unique Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS standings (record, map record, points):

Group A 1. Team Nigma, 1-1, 3-2, 4

2. Vikin.gg, 1-0, 2-0, 3 3. OG, 1-0, 2-1, 2

T4. B8, 0-0, 0-0, 0 T4. Team Secret, 0-0, 0-0, 0

6. Team Unique, 0-2, 0-4, 0 Group B

1. Team Liquid, 3-0, 6-2, 7 2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-2, 3-4, 4

3. Team Empire, 1-2, 3-4, 4 4. FlyToMoon, 1-0, 2-0, 3

5. Virtus.pro, 0-0, 0-0, 0 6. Alliance, 0-2, 0-4, 0

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Workers' rights seen crumbling as coronavirus threatens further setbacks

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, June 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Labour rights are being eroded worldwide as more countries deny workers the ability to strike, unionise and negotiate better terms, a global trade union said on Thursday, warni...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to fall as Wall St snaps 3-day winning streak

Asian stocks were set to dip on Thursday after a choppy Wall Street session as spiking coronavirus cases and prospects of new lockdowns erased earlier confidence about a global economic recovery.Optimism about a quick economic comeback has ...

FEATURE-Laid off due to virus, Cambodian garment workers compete for factory shifts

By Matt Blomberg and Mech Dara PHNOM PENH, June 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - For three hours, Cambodian seamstress Em Thy waited in a crowd with hundreds of other laid off garment workers on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, desperate to be s...

Many Jordanians struggling as country emerges from COVID-19 lockdown, U.N. agency says

Many people in Jordan are struggling to meet basic needs after a more than two-month lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a United Nations Development Programme UNDP study said on Wednesday. Although Jordan has contained the first wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020