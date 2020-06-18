The following are the top sports stories at 2100 hours: SPO-CRI-ENG-LD HOPE Hope says he has it in him to repeat 2017 Headingley Test show against England Manchester, Jun 18 (PTI) West Indies batsman Shai Hope is confident of replicating his 2017 heroics against England in the upcoming three-Test series but admitted that his stats in the longest format haven't exactly been the best for a while. SPO-CRI-CSK-DOCTOR-APOLOGY Suspended CSK doctor tenders unconditional apology for Galwan post New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Suspended Chennai Super Kings team doctor Madhu Thottappillil on Thursday tendered an unconditional apology for his controversial social media post mocking the government after the death of Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN Dhoni massive influence, wanted his attention in IPL: Ashwin New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Premier Indian off-spinner R Ashwin has described Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a "massive influence" on his career, revealing that at the beginning of his IPL stint, he was driven by an intense desire to get the former captain's attention. SPO-CRI-CA-STRAUSS Former England captain Strauss emerges as surprise candidate for Cricket Australia CEO: Report Melbourne, Jun 18 (PTI) Former England skipper Andrew Strauss has emerged as a surprise candidate to become CEO of crisis-ridden Cricket Australia following the resignation of Kevin Roberts.

SPO-CRI-CA-SACKING CA Job Cuts: Batting coach Graeme Hick removed, confirms Langer Melbourne, Jun 18 (PTI) Batting coach Graeme Hick became the biggest casualty of Cricket Australia's cost reduction drive, under which 40 more staffers were laid off as the body grappled with a financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-BRATHWAITE Opener Brathwaite keen to follow Desmond Haynes' advice in England Manchester, Jun 18 (PTI) West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite said there is "no added pressure" on him ahead of next month's Test series against England where he would look to follow former opener Desmond Haynes' advice of keeping things simple.

SPO-FOOT-IND-U16 India U-16 boys get tough draw in AFC U-16 Championships New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) In a tough draw, India were on Thursday clubbed with heavyweights such as Korea Republic, Australia and Uzbekistan in Group C for this year's AFC U-16 Championships. SPO-CRI-BRESNAN-YORKSHIRE Bresnan leaves Yorkshire County Cricket after 19 years London, Jun 18 (PTI) Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan has decided to leave Yorkshire County Cricket with immediate effect, ending his 19-year long association with the Club.

SPO-CRI-LANGER Players won't be short on service despite staff reduction: Langer Melbourne, Jun 18 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer on Thursday asserted his players would not be impacted adversely due to the leaner support staff at their disposal following the cost-cutting measures taken by the country's cricket board. SPO-CRI-SREESANTH Kerala coach 'happy' to have Sreesanth back provided he proves his fitness Chennai, Jun 18 (PTI) Tainted former India pacer S Sreesanth will be considered for selection in the Kerala cricket team provided he proves fitness after his BCCI ban ends in September, state team coach Tinu Yohannan said on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-WC-LANKA-LD MINISTER Lanka's former sports minister says 2011 WC final sold; Jayawardene, Sangakkara demand evidence Colombo, Jun 18 (PTI) Sri Lanka's former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has alleged that his country "sold" the 2011 World Cup final to India, a claim ridiculed by formers captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who demanded evidence from him. SPO-CRI-IPL-SPONSORSHIP Chinese sponsorship in IPL helping Indian economy, not other way round: Dhumal By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The BCCI is open to reviewing its sponsorship policy for the next cycle but has no plans to end its association with current IPL title sponsor Vivo as the money coming in from the Chinese company is helping India's cause and not the other way round, board treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Friday.

SPO-IOA-CHINA IOA open to cutting ties with Chinese sponsors in wake of Galwan face-off New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is open to boycotting Chinese products and sponsors in the wake of the border clash between the two countries at Galwan valley earlier this week. SPO-CRI-LANKA-CAMP No Malinga in Sri Lanka's second residential camp in Kandy Colombo, Jun 18 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Twenty20 captain Lasith Malinga will not be part of team's second residential training camp, starting June 22 in Kandy, as a 24-member squad was announced on Thursday.

SPO-IOA-MITTAL-IOC Mittal again writes to IOC Ethics Commission, accuses Batra of reinstating tainted Bhanot New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Continuing his campaign against Narinder Batra, IOA vice-president Sudhanshu Mittal has written to International Olympic Committee's Ethics Commission chairman Ban Ki-moon, accusing the IOA President of "illegally" reinstating the "tainted" Lalit Bhanot into the national body..