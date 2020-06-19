Ellyse Perry keen to make impact on her comeback rather "just be on the field"

Australia women's Ellyse Perry is in no hurry to make a comeback to "just be on the field" rather she is ready to miss a few games in order to be in her absolute best form. Perry suffered a hamstring injury earlier this year and has nine weeks remaining in her recovery from surgery. Australia women are scheduled to play three T20Is against New Zealand, starting from September 27, and as many ODIs.

"From a timeframe point of view, it'd be lovely to be fit for the New Zealand series and available for selection. I think at this stage it's tracking that way, but there's a little bit to go. It's a nice goal to have. Coming back from injury, there's a really clear distinction in my mind between being fit to play and fit to perform," Cricket.com.au quoted Perry as saying. "As much as I would have liked not to get injured, I see it as a bit of an opportunity too. Having this period of time to work on some things - the hamstring being a big factor, getting that better again - but hopefully it's an opportunity in the timeframe we've got to also improve other things. I don't really mind ... if or if I don't play in those games. It's more about when I do play again, I want to be in a position to contribute and perform, and to not just be on the field again," she added.

Perry picked the injury in March during the Women's T20 World Cup, forcing her to miss the semi-final and final of the premier tournament. Despite her absence, Australia lifted the title after defeating India by 85 runs in the final. (ANI)