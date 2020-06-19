Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ellyse Perry keen to make impact on her comeback rather "just be on the field"

Australia women's Ellyse Perry is in no hurry to make a comeback to "just be on the field" rather she is ready to miss a few games in order to be in her absolute best form.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 19-06-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 10:27 IST
Ellyse Perry keen to make impact on her comeback rather "just be on the field"
Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry . Image Credit: ANI

Australia women's Ellyse Perry is in no hurry to make a comeback to "just be on the field" rather she is ready to miss a few games in order to be in her absolute best form. Perry suffered a hamstring injury earlier this year and has nine weeks remaining in her recovery from surgery. Australia women are scheduled to play three T20Is against New Zealand, starting from September 27, and as many ODIs.

"From a timeframe point of view, it'd be lovely to be fit for the New Zealand series and available for selection. I think at this stage it's tracking that way, but there's a little bit to go. It's a nice goal to have. Coming back from injury, there's a really clear distinction in my mind between being fit to play and fit to perform," Cricket.com.au quoted Perry as saying. "As much as I would have liked not to get injured, I see it as a bit of an opportunity too. Having this period of time to work on some things - the hamstring being a big factor, getting that better again - but hopefully it's an opportunity in the timeframe we've got to also improve other things. I don't really mind ... if or if I don't play in those games. It's more about when I do play again, I want to be in a position to contribute and perform, and to not just be on the field again," she added.

Perry picked the injury in March during the Women's T20 World Cup, forcing her to miss the semi-final and final of the premier tournament. Despite her absence, Australia lifted the title after defeating India by 85 runs in the final. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China has released genome sequencing data for the coronavirus responsible for a recent outbreak in Beijing, with officials saying on Friday it identified a European strain based on preliminary studies. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.5 mi...

UN: Venezuelans, other refugees face huge pandemic hardships

The head of the UN refugee agency expressed concerns Thursday about impact of the coronavirus pandemic from Africas Sahel region to Latin America and beyond, warning that millions fled upheaval at home and could face hardship abroad among l...

Guj: Four children among six of family found hanging in flat

Six members of a family, including four children in the age group of seven to 12, were found hanging from the ceiling of an unoccupied flat in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat early on Friday, police said. Bodies of two brothers- Amrish Patel 42 a...

COLUMN-Pandemic prises open inflation information gap: Mike Dolan

Like the coronavirus, the big problem with inflation during the pandemic is how little we know about it, an information gap that is forcing central banks to act now and ask questions later. Economists and investors are split over the implic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020