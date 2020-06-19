Spark release Krystal, add QoQ

The Hangzhou Spark released controversial DPS Cai "Krystal" Shilong, the Overwatch League team announced Friday. "With care and deliberation, Hangzhou Spark has decided to remove 'Krystal"'Cai Shilong from the roster," the team posted on Twitter. "The team has yielded all follow-up matters to the legal department of the parent company."

Last summer, the team suspended Krystal, after he took a 10-day leave to be with his ill mother, only to see photos on his social media accounts of him with his mother and girlfriend at an amusement park in China. Simultaneously, the team said Krystal had been disruptive to the team, faked illnesses to miss practices and intentionally delayed travel to the United States for preseason activities.

Last year, the Spark attempted to trade Krystal but found no takers. He had been on the inactive roster since last August. Following the release of the 19-year-old Krystal, the Spark announced the signing of flex tank player Sung-jun "QoQ" Yu from Contenders Korea, pending league approval.

"Never stop improving," the team posted on Twitter. "Please welcome the newest Spark, ‘QoQ' Yu Sung-jun, who joins us as an off-tank. This veteran player brings his experience from a string of championships to become a great component of the team. Let's make some noise!" The Spark meet the New York Excelsior on Saturday.

--Field Level Media