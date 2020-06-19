Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spark release Krystal, add QoQ

"With care and deliberation, Hangzhou Spark has decided to remove 'Krystal"'Cai Shilong from the roster," the team posted on Twitter. Following the release of the 19-year-old Krystal, the Spark announced the signing of flex tank player Sung-jun "QoQ" Yu from Contenders Korea, pending league approval. "Never stop improving," the team posted on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:25 IST
Spark release Krystal, add QoQ

The Hangzhou Spark released controversial DPS Cai "Krystal" Shilong, the Overwatch League team announced Friday. "With care and deliberation, Hangzhou Spark has decided to remove 'Krystal"'Cai Shilong from the roster," the team posted on Twitter. "The team has yielded all follow-up matters to the legal department of the parent company."

Last summer, the team suspended Krystal, after he took a 10-day leave to be with his ill mother, only to see photos on his social media accounts of him with his mother and girlfriend at an amusement park in China. Simultaneously, the team said Krystal had been disruptive to the team, faked illnesses to miss practices and intentionally delayed travel to the United States for preseason activities.

Last year, the Spark attempted to trade Krystal but found no takers. He had been on the inactive roster since last August. Following the release of the 19-year-old Krystal, the Spark announced the signing of flex tank player Sung-jun "QoQ" Yu from Contenders Korea, pending league approval.

"Never stop improving," the team posted on Twitter. "Please welcome the newest Spark, ‘QoQ' Yu Sung-jun, who joins us as an off-tank. This veteran player brings his experience from a string of championships to become a great component of the team. Let's make some noise!" The Spark meet the New York Excelsior on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 today

Maharashtra has reported 142 deaths and highest single-day rise of 3,827 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,24,331. According to the State Health Department, as on today, there are 55,651 active...

S.Korea's wealthy, passed over by pandemic pain, splurge on Porsches and BMWs

Hwang Min-Yong, a 37-year-old South Korean businessman, recently received his black Porsche Cayenne coupe with red leather seats after a seven-month wait and took it out for a spin on a scenic road overlooking a river near Seoul. Porsche ha...

Pak special representative for Afghanistan discusses peace plan with Taliban in Qatar

Pakistan said on Friday that its special representative for Afghanistan visited Qatar and discussed the Afghan peace process with the Taliban leaders. The Foreign Office FO said that Ambassador R Muhammad Sadiq visited Doha on June 16 and 1...

India sees highest single-day rise of 13,586 COVID-19 cases, death toll goes up to 12,573

India saw the highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases with the total count of cases crossing 3.80 lakh on Friday. With 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll has reached 12,573.According to Health Ministry, Indias total COVID-19 cases h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020