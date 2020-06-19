Sports News Roundup: Australia offers Alcott support; 'Big Three' rivalry threat promotion for sport and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

'Big Three' rivalry great promotion for sport, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic still feels inspired by Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, the men's world number one tennis player has said, adding that the rivalry between the so-called 'Big Three' is a great promotion for the sport. The "GOAT" (greatest of all time) debate in men's tennis has divided opinions in the last decade and still remains a hot topic as the triumvirate continue to dominate the field, sharing the last 13 Grand Slam titles among them.

Father of Turkish NBA player Kanter acquitted of terrorism links

NBA center Enes Kanter, an outspoken critic of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, said on Friday his father had been acquitted of charges that he was a member of a terrorist group. Mehmet Kanter, the father and a genetics professor in Turkey, was alleged to have supported U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen who Turkey accuses of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016. Gulen denies any connection with the matter.

NFL: League to make 'adjustments as necessary' amid COVID-19

The NFL said on Thursday it will make adjustments as necessary to keep players safe following comments from top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci who said football may not happen unless athletes live in a "bubble". Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN it would be hard to see football played this year unless athletes were quarantined in one closed-off community like the NBA plans to do at Disney World in July.

On this day: Born June 20, 1978 - Frank Lampard Chelsea manager

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who celebrates his 42nd birthday on Saturday, is hoping to buck the trend of top English players whose forays into management turn out to be short and unsuccessful. Chelsea resumes their Premier League campaign at Aston Villa on Sunday and the West London club are currently occupying the fourth Champions League spot.

Japanese baseball begins in eerie silence

Opening Day at the 55,000 capacity Tokyo Dome, home of Japan's most successful and popular baseball team the Yomiuri Giants, is usually a raucous, festive affair but this year the season began on Friday in almost total silence. Nippon Professional Baseball, the second biggest baseball league in the world, began on Friday but without fans in stadiums following a three-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

London Marathon still looking to hold race on Oct. 4: race director

London Marathon race director Hugh Brasher said on Friday that organizers are working to ensure the rescheduled race is held on Oct. 4 despite the cancellation of September's Great North Run due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation of the annual half marathon had raised doubts about the London Marathon going ahead due to the challenges faced by organizers in implementing social distancing protocols.

Former U.S. coach Arena says national anthem in pro leagues is 'inappropriate'

Former United States soccer coach Bruce Arena questioned the relevance of playing the country's national anthem before matches in professional sports leagues, saying it was inappropriate. Arena said he understood why some athletes take a knee to protest racial discrimination during pre-match renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner", saying it was appropriate as long as it was respectful.

Venezuelan official suspended for failing to report corrupt approaches

Venezuelan tennis official Armando Alfonso Belardi Gonzalez has been suspended for two years and six months and fined $5,000 after failing to report corrupt approaches, the Tennis Integrity Unit said on Friday. The TIU said Gonzalez had received two approaches in 2018 which attempted to involve him in a scheme to enter incorrect scores into his personal digital assistant (PDA), which would have helped gamblers profit by making certain bets.

Australia, International Paralympic Committee offer Alcott support

Tennis Australia offered their support to Dylan Alcott over his disappointment at the wheelchair events being cut from the U.S. Open while the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) urged the Grand Slam's organizers to reconsider their decision. Australian Alcott, who has won 10 Grand Slam wheelchair singles titles including two at Flushing Meadows, on Thursday slammed organizers for cutting his events from the Aug. 31-Sept 13 tournament, describing it as "disgusting discrimination".