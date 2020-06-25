Left Menu
Soccer-Clyne to leave Liverpool when contract expires at end of June

Liverpool right back Nathaniel Clyne will finish a five-year spell at the club when his contract expires at the end of the month, the Premier League side said on Thursday.

Clyne, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2015, has made 103 appearances for Juergen Klopp's side, although injuries have restricted him to just 10 games in the last three seasons.

"Everyone would like to thank Nathaniel for his service and wish him all the best in his future career," Liverpool said in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/399832-nathaniel-clyne-set-to-leave-reds-upon-contract-expiry, adding that several academy graduates would also leave the club at the end of the month. The 29-year-old Clyne was part of the Liverpool squad that reached the Europa League final in 2015-16 and the Champions League final two years later. He also spent half a season on loan at Bournemouth, joining Eddie Howe's side in January 2019.

