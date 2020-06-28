Ovechkin back on ice at Capitals' facility

Star winger Alex Ovechkin was back on the ice at the Washington Capitals' complex in Arlington, Va., on Saturday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic led to the pausing of the NHL season. The team posted a highlight video on Twitter of Ovechkin practicing, along with the caption, "He's back."

According to NHL.com, others practicing were forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov, Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway, along with defenseman John Carlson and goaltender Braden Holtby. Ovechkin had been working out in Florida during the pause, before returning to the team's facility this week as part of Phase 2 in the NHL's return to play. Since June 8, players have been allowed in facilities for voluntary workouts and time on the ice, with certain health restrictions in place. Phase 3 will mark the opening of training camps, currently set for July 10.

Other Capitals players have slowly been returning to the area, including forward Nicklas Backstrom flying back from Sweden earlier this week. Ovechkin, 34, had 48 goals in 68 regular-season games before the pause, tying Boston's David Pastrnak for the most in the NHL to extend his record total of Richard Trophies to nine. He was on pace for his second-highest goal total in his 15-year career before the regular season was cut short.

The Capitals will play a round robin with the Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers to help determine seeding for the top four teams in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. --Field Level Media