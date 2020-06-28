Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ovechkin back on ice at Capitals' facility

He was on pace for his second-highest goal total in his 15-year career before the regular season was cut short. The Capitals will play a round robin with the Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers to help determine seeding for the top four teams in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 04:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 04:17 IST
Ovechkin back on ice at Capitals' facility

Star winger Alex Ovechkin was back on the ice at the Washington Capitals' complex in Arlington, Va., on Saturday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic led to the pausing of the NHL season. The team posted a highlight video on Twitter of Ovechkin practicing, along with the caption, "He's back."

According to NHL.com, others practicing were forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov, Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway, along with defenseman John Carlson and goaltender Braden Holtby. Ovechkin had been working out in Florida during the pause, before returning to the team's facility this week as part of Phase 2 in the NHL's return to play. Since June 8, players have been allowed in facilities for voluntary workouts and time on the ice, with certain health restrictions in place. Phase 3 will mark the opening of training camps, currently set for July 10.

Other Capitals players have slowly been returning to the area, including forward Nicklas Backstrom flying back from Sweden earlier this week. Ovechkin, 34, had 48 goals in 68 regular-season games before the pause, tying Boston's David Pastrnak for the most in the NHL to extend his record total of Richard Trophies to nine. He was on pace for his second-highest goal total in his 15-year career before the regular season was cut short.

The Capitals will play a round robin with the Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers to help determine seeding for the top four teams in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Redskins WR Hall tears Achilles, out for season

Washington Redskins wide receiver Emanuel Hall will miss the upcoming season after sustained a torn Achilles last month. Hall announced the news Friday on Instagram.So for those that dont know, about a month ago while running routes and get...

U.S. CDC reports 2,459,472 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 2,459,472 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 44,602 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 651 to 124,976.The CDC repo...

Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said on Saturday it will discontinue its partnership with UCLA - a 15-year, 280 million accord announced in 2016 that was billed as the largest apparel deal in the history of American collegiate sports.Th...

Bucs' first general manager Krueger dies

Phil Krueger, who became part of the first coaching staff in Buccaneers history and later served as Tampa Bays first general manager, died earlier this week. He was 90. According to Utah State, Krueger died Monday at his home in Pembroke Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020