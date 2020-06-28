East Bengal hopeful of joining ISL with help of WB govt: Official
An East Bengal official on Sunday said the club's new financial tie-up with an investor has reached an advanced stage with the help of West Bengal government, brightening their hopes of joining the Indian Super League.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:33 IST
An East Bengal official on Sunday said the club's new financial tie-up with an investor has reached an advanced stage with the help of West Bengal government, brightening their hopes of joining the Indian Super League. With their Centenary Foundation Day barely a month away, the club is grappling with financial woes following the premature pull-out of its former investor Quess Corp, who were the title sponsors for two seasons.
But now the state's political leaders, both ruling and opposition, have weighed in to support the century-old club. But it remains to be seen whether East Bengal can follow suit their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, who have joined the top-tier ISL by forming a new entity with reigning champions ATK. "The government is helping out in roping in an investor and it's at an advanced stage. We will announce it when everything is finalised," the East Bengal official told PTI.
East Bengal also have got a strong backing from the opposition party with Jadavpur MLA Sujan Chakraborty writing a letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee to facilitate the move. "We are very grateful for Sujanda's support. Both the West Bengal government and East Bengal are very, very hopeful to join the ISL from next season," the East Bengal official said.
The CM has already taken up the matter with the All India Football Federation President Praful Patel..
ALSO READ
ATK-Mohun Bagan Pvt. Ltd. to have five directors
Availability of beds in private, govt hospitals needs to be updated daily: Mamata Banerjee
Ladakh faceoff: Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 5 lakh compensation, govt job for kin of 2 soldiers from West Bengal who died
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will not take part in PM Narendra Modi's virtual meet with CMs to be held at around 3 pm: State secretariat sources.
Ladakh face-off: We stand by country in this hour of crisis; support Centre's decision to call all-party meet: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.