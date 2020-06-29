Judge swinging bat, set for more as Yankees ramp up workouts

Aaron Judge is taking dry swings and should be ready for more as the Yankees ramp up team workouts in New York this week. Judge, diagnosed with a right rib fracture and punctured lung, has been at the team's spring training facility focused on rehab since March 12, when the coronavirus pandemic caused baseball to pause. At the same time, Judge discontinued hitting the baseball in order to speed his recovery.

"This break has allowed some of the players, including myself, to get healthy," Judge told Sports Illustrated. "Luckily, I've been able to go into our facility in Tampa Bay with five or six teammates to work out, get on the field and run around, and hit a little bit. For us, it's kind of been business as usual and has felt like an extended Spring Training." Judge landed back in New York on Saturday via private plane with teammates Mike Ford and Tyler Wade. He's still focused on health, not hitting bombs, for a few more weeks.

"I honestly can't wait to get back out there," Judge, 28, said. "It's going to be an exciting year. I've been telling my teammates that we have one of the best teams in the league, especially with the acquisition of Gerrit Cole in our rotation. It's going to be something special." --Field Level Media