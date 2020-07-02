Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want to be compared to Pakistan players instead of Kohli: Babar Azam

Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam on Thursday said that he wants to be compared to players from his country rather than India skipper Virat Kohli.

ANI | Worcester | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:33 IST
Want to be compared to Pakistan players instead of Kohli: Babar Azam
Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam on Thursday said that he wants to be compared to players from his country rather than India skipper Virat Kohli. Over the last two years, the comparison between both Babar and Kohli have risen, looking at the styles of both the batsmen.

"If you want to compare me with someone, I would like to be compared to Pakistan's players, instead of Virat Kohli. We have had legends like Javed Miandad, Younis Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq. If you compare me to these legends, I will like it more and feel proud of my accomplishments," Azam told reporters in a teleconference. Babar is the number one ranked T20I batsman while Kohli is at the top spot in ODI rankings.

The 25-year-old Azam averages over 50 in ODI and T20Is and a little over 45 in Tests. Babar is a part of the 20-member Pakistan squad that tested negative for Covid-19 last month and arrived in England for the three-match Test series against England.

Pakistan and England would be locking horns in three T20Is as well. The dates for the series has not been revealed yet. All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

England and West Indies will lock horns in the three-match Test series, beginning July 8 and this will mark the return of international cricket. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter to face same EU rules on hateful content as broadcasters

Facebook, Alphabet-owned YouTube, Twitter and other social media will for the first time be subject to EU broadcasting rules on hate speech and harmful content under European Commission guidelines announced on Thursday.The amendments to the...

Coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 US states

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast. In yet...

61 deaths, 2,373 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi

As many as 61 deaths, 2,373 new COVID-19 cases, and 3,015 discharges were reported in the national capital on Thursday, as per information provided by the Delhi Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands a...

Cricket-England's Curran self isolating after undergoing COVID-19 test

England all-rounder Sam Curran is self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl after undergoing a COVID-19 test, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Thursday. The ECB said in a statement that Curran, 22, experienced sickness and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020