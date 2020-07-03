Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dani Carvajal believes Real Madrid can lift La Liga title if club continues their good run

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal believes that his side can lift the La Liga title after the club secured their sixth consecutive victory in the competition.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 03-07-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 10:40 IST
Dani Carvajal believes Real Madrid can lift La Liga title if club continues their good run
Real Madrid logo . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal believes that his side can lift the La Liga title after the club secured their sixth consecutive victory in the competition. Real Madrid gained a four-point lead at the top of La Liga table following a 1-0 win over Getafe here on Friday.

"With a four-point lead and the goal average in our favour, winning LaLiga is in our hands. The coach's message since isolation has been clear. It's a case of 11 finals and we want to take 33 points," the club's official website quoted Carvajal as saying. "That's the team's bread and butter. Our success has been based on conceding few goals, just two since the restart. We've conceded less goals than anyone else and if we carry on in this vein we know we can lift the trophy," he added.

During the match, the first half finished goalless despite both teams having chances to score. The only goal scored in the game was netted by Sergio Ramos, who successfully converted a penalty which was awarded to Real Madrid in the 79th minute. Carvajal also admitted that it was one of their toughest games yet.

"It was one of our toughest games yet. Congratulations to Getafe because they delivered a complete performance and pushed us to the limit. The goal came from building on the wing and then I got lucky in the one-on-one and he fouled me. Our aim was to keep a clean sheet and we knew we'd get the odd chance. It was an important game, we needed to win it and we've done just that," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Goa reopens for domestic tourists amid COVID-19 spread

Goa has re-opened its doors for domestic tourists amidst the coronavirus pandemic. People from across the country can now visit the coastal state though there are several restrictions still in place. Over 250 hotels in Goa have been granted...

Kanpur encounter 'extremely sad, shameful and unfortunate': Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati on Friday called the encounter at Kanpur, that resulted in the killing of 8 police personnel, as extremely sad, shameful and unfortunate. In a series of tweet...

UK Labour leader says coronavirus inquiry is inevitable

Britains opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Friday that an inquiry into Prime Minister Boris Johnsons governments handling of the coronavirus crisis was inevitable.I think an inquiry is inevitable, Starmer told Sky News. Th...

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to policemen killed in Kanpur encounter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to the eight policemen who were allegedly killed by criminals during an encounter in Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh will never forget the martyred policemen who had discharged thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020