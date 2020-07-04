Virtus.pro reach Parimatch League Season 3 final

Left Menu
Virtus.pro pulled out a pair of 2-1 wins on Friday to reach the final of the Parimatch League Season 3. After recording a victory over HellRaisers in the opening round, Virtus.pro came from behind to defeat FlyToMoon in the upper-bracket final.

Virtus.pro pulled out a pair of 2-1 wins on Friday to reach the final of the Parimatch League Season 3. After recording a victory over HellRaisers in the opening round, Virtus.pro came from behind to defeat FlyToMoon in the upper-bracket final. FlyToMoon swept Team Unique 2-0 in the other first-round match.

HellRaisers will square off with Team Unique on Saturday in the losers bracket. The winner of that match will oppose FlyToMoon later the same day to determine the second finalist. The $93,000 Dota 2 event features four teams from the Commonwealth of Independent States. Play consists of a double-elimination bracket, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on Sunday.

The champion will earn $50,000, and the runner-up will receive $25,000. FlyToMoon captured the opening map of the upper-bracket final in 33 minutes, but Virtus.pro rallied to take the next two maps in 39 and 36 minutes.

Russia's Igor "iLTW" Filatov produced a 7.0/2.7/5.0 kill-death-assist ratio for Virtus.pro. Ukraine's Alik "V-Tune" Vorobey paced FlyToMoon at 7.3/1.0/7.0. In the opening match, Virtus.pro the first map in 31 minutes before HellRaisers pulled level with a 50-minute victory. Virtus.pro claimed the decisive third map in 32 minutes.

Ukraine's Vladimir "No(o)ne-" Minenko logged a 9.7/1.7/8.0 KDA ratio for Virtus.pro. Russia's Danil "gpk" Skutin wound up at 6.0/3.0/7.3 for HellRaisers. FlyToMoon handled Team Unique in a pair of 32-minute wins. V-Tune led FlyToMoon with a 10.5/1.5/10.0 KDA ratio while Russia's Egor "19teen" Lexutin recorded a 6.0/3.5/8.5 ratio for Team Unique.

Parimatch League Season 3 prize pool 1. $50,000

2. $25,000 3. $10,000

4. $8,000 --Field Level Media

