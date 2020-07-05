Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Albon says collision with Hamilton cost him a potential win

Red Bull's Alex Albon felt robbed of a potential first Formula One win on Sunday after a collision with six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:19 IST
Motor racing-Albon says collision with Hamilton cost him a potential win

Red Bull's Alex Albon felt robbed of a potential first Formula One win on Sunday after a collision with six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix. Stewards handed Mercedes driver Hamilton a five second penalty for causing the collision, which ultimately dropped the Briton from second to fourth. Albon failed to finish.

It was the second time in three races that Hamilton and Albon had collided, with the British-born Thai again coming off worse. "I’m a bit fresh right now, so I’ve got to be careful what I say," Albon told television reporters. "I really felt like we could have won that race.

"I feel like this one, I wouldn’t say it hurts more but I felt like Brazil was a bit more 50/50," he added. "I gave as much space as I really could, I was on the edge. I thought if I give him as much space as I can give him, it was up to him if he wants to crash or not..."

At Interlagos last November, Hamilton apologised to the Red Bull driver for a collision that also cost the Thai a first podium. Red Bull boss Christian Horner suggested the champion should do so again.

"This sport can be pretty brutal sometimes and it feels like today’s been one of those days," he said. "It was just a misjudgement by Lewis at the end of the day and it would be good if he apologised for it."

Hamilton, who was handed a three-place grid penalty before the start for a qualifying breach, told Sky Sports F1 television it was "a really unfortunate scenario". ""I can't believe we've come together again. It really felt like a racing incident but either way I'll take whatever penalty they feel I deserve and move forwards," he said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry Allyn engaged to longtime beau Genc Legrand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Judge to form leadership council for Giants

Giants head coach Joe Judge will follow the example of his former boss, Bill Belichick, and form a team leadership council in New York. While an assistant coach with the New England Patriots, Judge was the coaching staffs liaison with the c...

Kerala govt makes compulsory for public to follow COVID-19 norms till 2021

The Kerala government has made it mandatory for the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing of masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state. Through an amendment ...

South African firms urge President Ramaphosa to lift ban on sale of tobacco products

A number of leading South African companies on Sunday urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the ban on the sale of tobacco products in the country. South Africa is the only country in the world to ban sale of all tobacco products. The gov...

Kerala govt makes compulsory for public to follow COVID-19 norms till 2021

The Kerala government has made it mandatory for public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing of masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state. Through an amendment brou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020