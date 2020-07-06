Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI ACU team to travel to Punjab following Ravinder Dandiwal's arrest

Dandiwal has been arrested for his alleged role in organising a T20 game near Chandigarh, which was streamed online as a match happening in Sri Lanka. Dandiwal has been on BCCI's radar for the past four years and last week emerged as the alleged kingpin of an international tennis match-fixing syndicate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:59 IST
BCCI ACU team to travel to Punjab following Ravinder Dandiwal's arrest

The BCCI's anti-corruption unit will be in Chandigarh on Tuesday to share and gather information on alleged match-fixer Ravinder Dandiwal, who has been arrested by Punjab Police. Dandiwal has been arrested for his alleged role in organising a T20 game near Chandigarh, which was streamed online as a match happening in Sri Lanka.

Dandiwal has been on BCCI's radar for the past four years and last week emerged as the alleged kingpin of an international tennis match-fixing syndicate. "Whatever information we have we will pass it on to Punjab Police, if it helps them in their investigation or whatever we can gather from them, we will gather it. Our team will be from Delhi," BCCI ACU chief Ajit Singh told PTI. "He has been arrested in connection to the T20 game (that was portrayed as a T20 game in Sri Lanka but was actually happening in Sawara village). "We would like to have access to him also but that depends on Punjab Police. We are hopeful we will get it," Singh said.

The game was played on June 29, 16 km from Chandigarh, but was streamed as a 'Uva T20 League' match in Sri Lanka's Badulla city, home of the Uva Province Cricket Association (UPCA). Both UPCA and Sri Lanka Cricket have denied their involvement. Singh had called Dandiwal a known corruptor last week after Victoria Police in Australia named him as the "central figure" in the tennis match-fixing scandal in which low-ranked tennis players were allegedly convinced to throw matches in at least two events in Egypt and Brazil in 2018.

Dandiwal also finds a mention in BCCI ACU's education manual..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Madhya Pradesh reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15,284, informed the State Health Department. The death toll climbed to 617 after 9 additional deaths were reported in the state toda...

Kerala reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 5,522

A total of 193 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 5,522, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Out of the 5,522 cases, the number of active cases stands at 2,252, stated Vijayan.Ind...

Naomi Campbell opens online Paris Couture Week, stresses upon diversity in fashion

Supermodel Naomi Campbell on Monday opened the first digital Paris Haute Couture Week with a powerful speech demanding urgent actions to make fashion industry diverse and inclusive. In an Instagram live, the fashion icon stressed on the nee...

Bihar students to get ration, money under mid-day meal scheme

Bihar Education Department has instructed senior district education officers to provide eight kg ration and Rs 358 to children studying in Class 1-5 and 12 kg ration and Rs 536 to students of Class 6-8 under mid-day meal scheme for May, Jun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020