Rangers slugger Gallo cleared to return to practice

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo was cleared to return to team workouts Friday following two negative tests for the coronavirus. The 2019 All-Star outfielder missed the start of summer camp and had been quarantined since testing positive on June 29.

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo was cleared to return to team workouts Friday following two negative tests for the coronavirus. The 2019 All-Star outfielder missed the start of summer camp and had been quarantined since testing positive on June 29. He was asymptomatic.

Gallo, 26, batted .253 with 22 homers and 49 RBIs in 70 games as an outfielder and designated hitter in an injury-shortened season. He posted back-to-back 40-homer seasons in 2017 and 2018 and enters the 2020 campaign with a .212 lifetime average, 110 homers and 236 RBIs in 416 games with Texas.

