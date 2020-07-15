Premier League summer transfer window to open from July 27 to October 5

The Premier League on Wednesday announced that the summer transfer window will open for 10 weeks from July 27 to October 5, subject to approval from the FIFA. "Premier League Shareholders have agreed on the dates for the summer 2020 transfer window. The window will open for 10 weeks at the end of the current Premier League season, starting on July 27 and ending on October 5," read a statement from Premier League.

In addition, the Premier League said there will be a domestic-only window between October 5-16. "Following consultation with the EFL, a domestic-only window will be added from October 5, closing 17:00 BST on October 16. During this window, Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations). No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period. The transfer window is subject to the approval of FIFA," the statement said.

The current 2019-20 season of the Premier League will complete on July 27 with Liverpool lifting the title for the 19th time after a gap of 30 years. (ANI)