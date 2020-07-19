Left Menu
Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah ruled out for up to 3 weeks after suffering thumb injury

The Pakistan team is currently playing a four-day intra-squad match as part of its preparation for the upcoming Test series against England starting next month. Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20Is. The opening Test begins at Old Trafford on August 5..

PTI | Derby | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:55 IST
Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah has suffered a fracture in his left thumb and will be out of action for up to three weeks, the country's cricket board said on Sunday. The left-handed batsman, who has played only one T20I, hurt his thumb during Saturday's training session here.

"Left-handed batsman Khushdil Shah has been ruled out for up to three weeks after suffering a fracture in his left thumb while batting during Saturday's training session in Derby," Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement. "Khushdil is not featuring in the ongoing four-day intra-squad match and will not be available for selection for the second four-dayer, which will be played from 24-27 July in Derby." The injury will rule him out of the first Test against England starting on August 5 at Manchester. However, the left hander, who has played one T20 International in Australia was not a strong candidate to play in the Test series. He has been picked more as a specialist T20 player. However, the 25-year-old cricketer will be able to resume his training from next week.

"As the nail is intact and there is no injury to nail bed, the orthopedic surgeon, team physician and team physiotherapist expect Khushdil to resume physical training by the end of the next week," PCB said. In another incident, regular Test opener Abid Ali escaped injury as he was hit hard on the helmet while fielding at short leg and needed treatment.

The team management had to call in an ambulance after Ali fell to the ground after the blow and remained motionless. Fortunately, the 32-year-old escaped any major injury and was able to sit up on a stretcher while being escorted out of the field.

Ali is slated to go to a hospital for further check-ups and to see whether he has any concussion. The Pakistan team is currently playing a four-day intra-squad match as part of its preparation for the upcoming Test series against England starting next month.

Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20Is. The opening Test begins at Old Trafford on August 5..

